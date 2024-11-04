Kymeta Unveils its Second Multi-Orbit, On-the-Move Flat-Panel Antenna – the Goshawk™ u8

Announcing Kymeta Goshawk u8 (Graphic: Business Wire)

World-leading flat-panel satellite antenna company, Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), today announced the launch of the Goshawk u8, a hybrid geostationary/low Earth orbit (GEO/LEO/Cellular) terminal. Designed for seamless mobility, the Goshawk u8 offers a fully customizable solution that integrates easily across a wide range of vehicles and vessels, delivering reliable, network-redundant connectivity on the move, to address mission-critical requirements for global forces.

As the second multi-orbit, multi-network, modem-agnostic terminal in Kymeta’s product suite, the Goshawk u8 builds on the company’s growing portfolio in the Multi-X market. The Goshawk u8 reflects Kymeta’s ongoing commitment to providing highly configurable, resilient, and innovative communications solutions.

“The Goshawk u8 addresses the increasing demand for high-performance, mobile connectivity in unpredictable environments,” said Rick Bergman, President and CEO of Kymeta. “With its software-defined capabilities, the Goshawk u8 ensures consistent, secure communications even in the most remote and rugged conditions.”

The terminal’s multi-orbit capabilities provide enhanced availability and flexibility, offering a low-power, low-profile solution that is easy to deploy and operate. Designed to meet the operational needs of global defense forces and other demanding industries, it ensures robust performance in challenging environments.

With the Goshawk u8, Kymeta continues to push the boundaries of satellite communication technology, delivering solutions that empower customers with always-on connectivity, anywhere in the world.

Attendees of the Global MilSatCom in London, UK on November 4 – 7 are encouraged to visit us to see the Goshawk u8 in person and to speak with a member of the Kymeta team.