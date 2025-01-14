Kymeta Welcomes Industry Leaders to Board of Advisors

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The world-leading flat-panel satellite antenna company, Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com) announced today the addition of two new members to the Board of Advisors, James Geurts and Elizabeth Kimber.

The Honorable James Geurts, known to most as Hondo, has over three decades of leadership in the national security sector, including service as the Under Secretary of the Navy, the Department’s second-highest-ranking civilian, responsible for the effective global business operations of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps team. From 2017 until 2021, after his Presidential Appointment and unanimous Senate confirmation, he served as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. Since his retirement from government, Geurts has worked extensively to improve the Nation’s defense industrial base and mentors public and private sector teams on scalability, agility, innovation, teamwork, talent development, and leadership.

“Having dedicated much of my career to serving our nation and leading teams in complex, high-stakes environments, I am deeply honored to join Kymeta as a Board Advisor,” stated James Geurts. “Their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and leadership aligns closely with the principles I have upheld throughout my service. I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to help drive the company's continued growth and success in serving its customers, stakeholders, and communities.”

Elizabeth (Beth) Kimber is a 37-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who culminated her career as the Deputy Director of CIA for Operations (DDO) and oversaw CIA’s worldwide HUMINT operations and covert action missions. She also served as Acting Deputy Director of CIA; Assistant Director of CIA for Europe and Eurasia; Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service, and Chief, Special Operations Department, Counterterrorism Center. She spent 18 years in the field including in assignments as Chief of Station / DNI Representative. In 2022, Kimber joined Two Six Technologies as Vice President of Intelligence Community Strategy. She also serves on the ManTech Board of Directors.

“Having spent a career supporting national security, I am honored to be a part of Kymeta’s Board of Advisors and help showcase their cutting-edge technologies and solutions to national security partners,” said Elizabeth Kimber. “Kymeta has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to innovation, integrity, and driving meaningful impact in its industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience in intelligence, risk management, and organizational leadership to support the company’s mission and help guide its continued growth and success in an ever-evolving world.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth and James to our Board of Advisors,” said Rick Bergman, CEO and President, Kymeta. “Their voice and expertise are perfectly suited for helping Kymeta advance our vision of securing the future with innovative technology. Their extensive backgrounds in defense and space sectors are perfectly suited to help guide our business to the next phase of growth.”