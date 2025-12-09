LabelVie Advances AI-Driven Grocery Retail Transformation Through Long-Standing Collaboration with SymphonyAI

For more than two decades, LabelVie Group has relied on SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI product platforms, to power its grocery retail transformation. Now, that partnership is entering a new phase — one defined by connected intelligence, predictive precision, and measurable impact across LabelVie’s 270-plus stores in Morocco and Ivory Coast.

As one of North Africa’s largest and fastest-growing grocery retail and wholesale operators, LabelVie is advancing its digital modernization through SymphonyAI’s end-to-end retail solutions, which support greater visibility, accuracy, and operational coordination across its growing network. The continued collaboration reinforces a long-term commitment to improving supply-chain processes and store operations as LabelVie expands into new markets and grocery retail formats.

“SymphonyAI has been a trusted technology partner for more than two decades,” said Naoual Benamar, General Manager, LabelVie. “Their deep retail expertise and proven AI platform continue to power our digital transformation across geographies and formats, enabling greater speed, transparency, and customer value.”

“LabelVie is a model for how retail leaders can scale AI responsibly for measurable business impact,” said Manish Choudhary, President, SymphonyAI Retail CPG. “Together, we’re showing how connected, Vertical AI solutions can turn data into real-world outcomes — from optimized replenishment to smarter store operations — in record time.”

Driving measurable value through vertical AI

SymphonyAI’s Vertical AI Economic Impact Report found that grocery retail and consumer goods companies deploying domain-specific AI achieved an average 3.5% uplift in sales and 20% improvement in inventory turns. LabelVie exemplifies this success, applying SymphonyAI’s platform to strengthen process governance and operational visibility across LabelVie’s retail network, supporting more informed and timely decision-making.

Modern retail, powered by connected intelligence

LabelVie’s deployment of SymphonyAI’s connected supply chain and store operations suite includes:

End-to-end data and master management for unified visibility across all retail banners

Real-time store execution and mobile collaboration to enhance workforce productivity and customer experience

Flexible architecture that supports LabelVie’s current on-premise operations while maintaining options for future technology evolution.

The deployment strengthens LabelVie’s operational foundation through SymphonyAI’s Gold solution suite, enabling more consistent data management, streamlined workflows, and a scalable structure that can support continued digital evolution.

A shared vision for the future of retail

As global retailers face shifting consumer expectations, supply chain volatility, and inflationary pressure, LabelVie and SymphonyAI demonstrate how Vertical AI—built specifically for retail—drives resilience, agility, and sustainable growth.

SymphonyAI’s Retail, CPG, and Grocery solutions serve some of the world’s largest retailers and brands, helping them accelerate transformation, improve margins, and realize measurable ROI across the value chain.