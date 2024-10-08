Lancashire Police deploy Motorola Solutions in-car video solution across full vehicle fleet

Lancashire Police.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced that Lancashire Police will deploy the M500 in-car video solution across its entire fleet of vehicles. The new video solution observes the vehicle’s environment from multiple viewpoints to provide officers with real-time awareness of their surroundings, while capturing video evidence that can provide accurate incident documentation to aid investigations.

"Police officers face unpredictable challenges and fast-moving events every day,” said Chris Hardy, chief superintendent for Lancashire Police. “The ability to respond quickly is paramount. The Motorola Solutions M500 can live-stream video back to the control room, enabling our team to build a clear picture of unfolding events by giving us eyes on the scene. It is a highly configurable, easy-to-use system that can automate processes such as triggering video recording when the blue lights are activated, helping officers to focus on the job at hand.”

Lancashire Police has made a number of recent investments in new technological and organisational capabilities. Since its establishment in June 2023, Lancashire Police’s Roads Crime Team and Roads Policing Unit, with support from wider police departments in the county, has been integral to efforts to locate and recover vehicles and assist with road traffic collisions. The deployment of the M500 in-car video solution will provide frontline officers with an additional tool to help fulfil its priority of making the roads safer for the community.

The M500’s interface is designed to be intuitive for officers to operate in demanding situations. Video captured is automatically uploaded to the Motorola Solutions VideoManager for secure, auditable storage that is intelligently organised. Recorded footage is tracked and audited to protect the chain of custody so that the police, public and judicial systems can be confident in the integrity of video evidence. VideoManager’s consolidated incident overview also helps to ensure that incident information, including footage recorded by the M500, as well as Lancashire Police’s body cameras, can be easily viewed from one location.

“Video security solutions are a vital tool for police officers as they work to help keep their communities safe,” said Fergus Mayne, UK and Ireland country manager, Motorola Solutions. “As part of the Motorola Solutions safety and security ecosystem, the M500 connects with Lancashire Police’s existing mission-critical technologies, providing productivity and agility to the forces operational response to help protect people, property and places."

Motorola Solutions has been trusted by Lancashire Police throughout its digital transformation, supporting the force’s evidence capture, data storage and workflow efficiency. The M500 will complement the force’s existing technology infrastructure which includes Motorola Solutions’ Pronto Digital Policing application, TETRA radios and VB400 body cameras.