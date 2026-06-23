Large format printing: Photographers, proofers have never had it so good

Digital LFPs are a blessing for photographic professionals, fine artists and proofers. (Image: Kemtek)

Today’s digital large format printers (LFPs) have become a blessing for photographic professionals, fine artists and proofers alike. In common with all digital technologies, progress has ramped up rapidly in recent times, meaning that printer OEMs have had to boost research and development across a host of relevant technologies to compete in a competitive market, while keeping entry costs to customers affordable.

Ever-advancing inks and technologies

Colour reproduction is often king for users, along with a previously unthinkable gamut of vivid colours from the very latest inks, with 10- ,11- and 12-colour ink-sets available, including a growing number of special inks. Hardware improvements include advanced printheads and nozzle technologies for greater resolution, producing prints that are often of museum quality. These are all supported by the latest in handling processes, software and more.

Verticals and markets

Aside from the above mentioned photographic print specialists, fine artists and contract proofers, also catered for are photo labs, copy shops, POS and general signage companies, and small, medium and large production houses.

Epson LFP products available from Kemtek

Epson has been a leader in the LFP field in general from the start, says Kemtek, and today offers an extensive array of machines including 24-inch, 44-inch and 64-inch models with enhanced software for the photographic market across a complete range of verticals.

As a longtime Epson principal OEM partner, Kemtek provides a wide range of such products, including the SC-P7500, a 24-inch photo printer that offers exceptional quality and versatility. This 12-colour machine has been developed for artists and photographers as it offers reliable reproduction for professional proofing and elevated performance in high-volume production. The SC-P8500D is a 44-inch high-quality commercial printer for photos and posters, with a compact, contemporary design and WiFi connectivity. It comes with the Epson PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead and six-colour UltraChrome Pro6 pigment inks, which includes a new grey ink.

The SC-P9500 44-inch model offers versatility and exceptional quality across many applications, and is a complete solution. Developed for photographers and artists, it delivers reliable reproduction for professional proofing and rapid throughput for high-volume production.

Combining the highest print speeds and superior quality in 600dpi x 600dpi, the SC-P20000 64-inch photo printer delivers high productivity and ease of use in one complete package.

Kemtek nationwide backup

Backed by Kemtek’s expert technical support and nationwide reach, you can count on the company for more than just hardware – it is here to partner with you for long-term business success.

Great news for resellers: Epson LFPs 4U @ Kemtek!

The Epson LFPs 4U initiative is expressly designed by Kemtek LFP Solutions as a tool to leverage more opportunities for resellers and integrators specialising in large format photographic and proofing printer sales. This exciting programme is accessible across South Africa and other selected African regions for professionals like you and, as the name suggests, the benefits are fourfold:

It provides priceless product information and heads-ups about Epson’s latest LFP products, as well as vertical/market-applicable videos and live demos at Kemtek Experience Centre. You can use these tools to your advantage to update and enthuse your existing customers. You can also use this info to engage with prospective clients. You and your customers get to benefit from Kemtek’s established national sales and support network!

For more about Kemtek’s full range of photographic and proofing LFPs, click here .

Reach out to Kemtek for much more!

Get in touch with Kemtek LFP Division as soon as possible for more about Epson LFPs 4U and Epson LFP products. Resellers can enquire about opportunities within South Africa and selected African markets. You can also book a product demo at the Kemtek Experience Centre. And if you’re not a Kemtek reseller yet, why wait?

Contact one of these experienced Kemtek printing professionals now:

E-mail Quinten Dorman (Consumer Solutions Product Manager) at QuintenD@kemtek.co.za or call 071 609 5416

E-mail Zea-dine Januarie (ColorWorks and LFP – Eastern Cape & KZ) at zeadinej@kemtek.co.za

E-mail Raj Bachulal (ColorWorks and LFP – Gauteng) at rajb@kemtek.co.za

E-mail Celest Wastie (ColorWorks and LFP – Western Cape) at celestw@kemtek.co.za