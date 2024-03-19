Laserfiche Announces 2024 Run Smarter® Award Winners

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the winners of the 2024 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards. The Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards were first launched in 2005 to honor people and organizations around the world that use Laserfiche to improve productivity, build innovative processes and achieve exceptional business results.

“The Run Smarter Awards acknowledge and celebrate individuals, teams, and organizations that use Laserfiche to inspire digital transformation, either within organizations, the wider Laserfiche community, or across the world,” said Karl Chan, CEO of Laserfiche. “We’re excited to recognize this year’s winners, who have innovated, developed and optimized Laserfiche solutions that drive meaningful digital experiences across multiple industries in a time of rapid technological change.”

Congratulations to the 2024 Run Smarter Award winners:

Laserfiche Advocate of the Year: Blake Smith, Senior Analyst, Business Systems, Circle K

Nien-Ling Wacker Visionary: Joel Manfredo, Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans (MPI)

Tom Wayman Digital Transformation Leader of the Year: Odhran O’Brien, Archdiocesan Archivist, Director, Archives and Information Governance, Archdiocese of Perth (Catholic Development Fund)

Solution Marketplace Submission of the Year: Discrimination Reporting Form | Submitted by Rob Banks, GIS Coordinator and Business Systems Analyst, City of Salem, Massachusetts

Laserfiche Program of the Year: MilliporeSigma Global Packaging Materials Team

Laserfiche Team of the Year: IT Department, SIU Medicine

Best Program ROI: MSIG Hong Kong

Change-Maker of the Year: DHL Aviation

Learn more about the Laserfiche Run Smarter Award winners here.

The winners of the Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards will be celebrated during the 2024 Laserfiche Empower conference. Click here to register for the conference.