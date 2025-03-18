Laserfiche Announces 2025 Run Smarter® Award Winners

Laserfiche — a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most critical content and workflows — today announced the winners of the 2025 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards.

The awards honor individuals and organizations that yield exceptional business results using Laserfiche. From a state department that revolutionized how it protects the environment to an insurance agency that leapt into action after a hurricane: The winners enhance productivity, foster innovative processes and improve lives with Laserfiche technology.

“These honorees are champions of the employee and customer experience,” said Karl Chan, CEO of Laserfiche. “They are leading their industries in transforming how they work using Laserfiche. We are delighted to celebrate their remarkable achievements.”

Congratulations to the 2025 Run Smarter Award winners:

Angela Goerner , director of enterprise content management, Coppell Independent School District (ISD): Laserfiche Advocate of the Year

, director of enterprise content management, Coppell Independent School District (ISD): Laserfiche Advocate of the Year Miriam Patrocinio , chief data officer, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality: Nien-Ling Wacker Visionary

, chief data officer, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality: Nien-Ling Wacker Visionary Kara Smith , GIS/IT manager, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula: Tom Wayman Digital Transformation Leader of the Year

, GIS/IT manager, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula: Tom Wayman Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Jennifer Washburn , IT manager, SIU Medicine: Solution Marketplace Submission of the Year for the Laserfiche Process Review Solution Template

, IT manager, SIU Medicine: Solution Marketplace Submission of the Year for the Laserfiche Process Review Solution Template City of Acworth, Georgia : Laserfiche Program of the Year, North America

: Laserfiche Program of the Year, North America GMX Seguros: Laserfiche Program of the Year, Latin America

Laserfiche Program of the Year, Latin America The American University in Cairo : Laserfiche Program of the Year, EMEA

: Laserfiche Program of the Year, EMEA IOI Properties Group Berhad: Laserfiche Program of the Year, APAC

Laserfiche Program of the Year, APAC Palo Alto Unified School District : Laserfiche Team of the Year

: Laserfiche Team of the Year Public Service Social Security Fund : Best Program ROI

: Best Program ROI Idaho Department of Correction:Change Maker of the Year

Learn more about the Laserfiche Run Smarter Award winners here.

Laserfiche will celebrate the winners during the 2025 Empower conference. Click here to register for the conference.