Laserfiche Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2026 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — has been honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a 5-Star Award in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is an essential resource for partners seeking vendor partner programs that match their business goals and deliver high partner value.

As organizations navigate growing pressure to increase productivity and respond to regulatory change, Laserfiche’s AI-powered document management solutions enable users to transform operations and achieve meaningful business results at scale.

Partners that innovate with Laserfiche solutions have the opportunity to grow profits through the Laserfiche Partner Program, which equips them with the tools and resources needed to deliver customer success. Laserfiche’s partner ecosystem drives sustainable growth, delivers differentiated solutions and maximizes opportunities for both partners and their customers. Laserfiche provides comprehensive AI and cloud-deployment training resources that empower partners to identify opportunities, secure deals and deliver effective solutions with confidence.

“We are committed to equipping our partners with the comprehensive educational and marketing resources that enable them to secure profitable deals and provide transformative solutions,” said Josep Domingot, vice president of sales at Laserfiche. “A 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide certifies the work Laserfiche has done to create an expansive and profitable channel ecosystem.”

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, the CRN research team assessed technology vendors based on the strength and breadth of their partner program offerings, including partner training and enablement, pre‑ and post‑sales support, marketing resources, technical assistance and ongoing communication. The resulting guide provides partners with meaningful insight into partner programs designed to support sustained success in a rapidly evolving channel landscape.

“Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today’s technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long‑term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions.”

See the 2026 Partner Program Guide at www.CRN.com/PPG. To learn more about the Laserfiche Partner Program, visit the Laserfiche website.