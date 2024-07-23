Laserfiche Global Headquarters Achieves LEED Silver Certification

Laserfiche's global headquarters in Long Beach, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced today that its Long Beach-based global headquarters has been awarded LEED Silver certification. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Laserfiche achieved LEED Silver certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality.

The Laserfiche headquarters project integrated sustainability and environmental practices into the construction and overall design from its inception. The site, located on a corner block of Long Beach Boulevard near the 405 freeway, was once the location of eight formerly active oil wells and widely considered undevelopable. A full remediation restored the soil and groundwater environment in preparation for construction.

Reinforcing sustainable practices beyond site remediation, Laserfiche selected low-carbon and chemically transparent building materials. During construction, Laserfiche achieved an 85% construction waste diversion rate, translating to 80 tons of CO saved from emissions — equivalent to an energy offset of 10 single family houses for a full year.

Design and construction followed principles of biophilic design, which focuses on incorporating elements of the natural world that contribute to human health, wellness and productivity. The office optimizes energy efficiency and thermal comfort while maximizing daylight throughout, providing well-lit workspaces and access to outdoor areas, including communal patios.

“Achieving LEED status with our global headquarters demonstrates Laserfiche’s deep commitment to our employees and the wider Laserfiche community,” says Karl Chan, chief executive officer at Laserfiche. “As one of the first global technology companies to establish a headquarters in Long Beach, we’re excited to deepen our connection to the city and region. We look forward to continuing to model innovation in our product development as well as our workplace.”

“Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Laserfiche’s Global Headquarters is creating a path forward through their LEED certification.”