Laserfiche is a Leader in Info-Tech Research Group’s Enterprise Content Management - Enterprise Data Quadrant

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — is a Leader in the Enterprise Content Management – Enterprise Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group. With the most reviews of any vendor and a composite score of 9.1, Laserfiche was positioned highest for Product Features and Satisfaction.
“Laserfiche is honored to be recognized as a Leader in the ECM Data Quadrant at a moment when AI is transforming every aspect of how organizations create value from their data,” said Thomas Phelps IV, CIO and SVP of corporate strategy at Laserfiche. “We’re especially appreciative of the more than 400 reviews contributing to our +94 net emotional footprint and the 99% of users who indicate ‘they love the Laserfiche platform.’”
The Info-Tech Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products, capabilities and features based on feedback from IT and business professionals. In another Info-Tech report, “Transform Efficiency, Productivity & Compliance Through ECM Implementation,” the advisory firm noted, “Laserfiche Cloud provides broad features that exceed the needs of modern organizations dealing with complex content management challenges.” Other highlights include:
- Laserfiche exceeds the market average for key features including workflow process automation, ECM document management, search and metadata management.
- 99% of users indicate they love the Laserfiche platform.
- Laserfiche was rated No. 1 as the most recommended solution by users.
“Laserfiche is a core platform across the Texas A&M University System, supporting everything from student systems to HR, accounts payable and facilities,” said Jeffrey Phillips, executive director of technology services at Texas A&M University. “The ability to configure and deploy automated workflows quickly has helped us accelerate time to value and improve the experience for students, faculty and staff across the university.”
“In an era where AI is reshaping the way we work and innovate, true success lies in partnership. Collaborating with a trusted content management vendor like Laserfiche gives leaders the clarity and confidence to turn innovation into impact,” says Andrea Malick, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. “This achievement as Leader reflects their commitment to empower organizations with secure, intelligent content solutions.”
For More Information
- Download the Enterprise Content Management – Enterprise Data Quadrant.
- Download the Info-Tech Research Group report, “Transform Efficiency, Productivity & Compliance Through ECM Implementation.”
Share
About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform for document management and content-centric workflow automation. Through scalable workflows, forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capture, the Laserfiche platform accelerates how business gets done.
Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations globally to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.
Laserfiche employees are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.
Connect with Laserfiche:
Laserfiche Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218448467/en/
Contacts
Media Contact:
Linda Domingo Communications Director, Laserfiche Linda.domingo@laserfiche.com 562-988-1688 ext. 234