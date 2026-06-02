Laserfiche Launches on AWS Marketplace, Bringing Intelligent Content Management to the Enterprise

Laserfiche intelligent content management is now available to procure directly through AWS Marketplace.

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — has partnered with AWS to make Laserfiche available through AWS Marketplace. This collaboration enables AWS customers to seamlessly procure Laserfiche’s document management platform to manage content, automate workflows and implement agentic AI capabilities.

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“We’re excited about this evolution of our long-standing partnership with AWS,” said Thomas Phelps, Laserfiche senior vice president of corporate strategy and CIO. “AWS Marketplace provides a near-frictionless experience for Laserfiche direct customers who want to accept negotiated private offers, manage billing and payment history, and apply eligible purchases toward their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments — all through their centralized AWS account.”

Laserfiche provides document lifecycle management, information governance and workflow automation tools on a platform that earned multiple Champion awards from Info-Tech Research Group. Laserfiche AI features include automatic metadata extraction, document summarization, chat and agentic capabilities.

“Within two weeks of requesting the ability to procure Laserfiche Cloud through AWS Marketplace, Laserfiche confirmed its availability on the marketplace,” said Bianca Lochner, Ph.D., City of Scottsdale CIO. “We appreciate Laserfiche’s swift execution and anticipation of our needs as our business partner.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Laserfiche to AWS Marketplace,” said Carol Potts, AWS General Manager of US ISV Sales. “Organizations in highly regulated industries can now adopt Laserfiche's intelligent content management and agentic AI capabilities to quickly automate how they organize, govern, and act on critical information at scale. Enabling access to these innovations is how we help customers transform the way they work.”

To learn more, explore AWS Marketplace.