Laserfiche Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Content Services Platforms

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report. This distinction is based on customer reviews and given to vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

“Thanks to our customers, we're excited to be in the upper-right quadrant of the ‘Voice of the Customer’ with the highest overall rating and number of reviews,” said Laserfiche SVP of Corporate Strategy and CIO Thomas Phelps IV. “At Laserfiche, we’re passionate about our customers and are deeply committed to product innovation and an outstanding customer experience.”

In the Gartner report, Laserfiche received the highest average overall rating (4.7 out of 5), based on 404 reviews as of March 31, 2024. Laserfiche had the highest percentage of 5-star ratings among the seven recognized vendors.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in live markets that align to Gartner research markets, defined as Magic Quadrant or Market Guide-defined markets, or GPI-defined markets that are opened at the discretion of the GPI team and do not require research published to open the space on Peer Insights.

According to Gartner, “Content services platforms (CSPs) are foundational for managing and utilizing content within an organization. CSP technologies enable employees to retrieve and work with content in a modern and seamless way across devices and organizational boundaries. Core CSP functionalities include content capture, creation, consolidation, processing and retention to support personal, team, departmental and enterprise business operations.”

“The City of Riverside relies on innovative technology partners to power our virtual City Hall services and deliver world-class service to City departments and constituents,” said Riverside CIO George Khalil. “Our collaboration with Laserfiche is a great example of a public-private partnership that elevates our approach to public service. From digitally accessible records to paperless operations, data capture and processing, this partnership greatly enhances operations, transparency and customer service through our virtual City Hall, which offers 24/7 self-service access.”

Highlights of Gartner® Peer Insights™ reviews that contributed to Laserfiche’s recognition included:

“Laserfiche is like a Swiss Army knife of potential solutions. It is incredible how many problems it can solve. From automatic OCRing of documents, to workflows, to simple forms that replace paper — Laserfiche can do it all.” — Applications Specialist in the Government Industry

“Laserfiche is an incredibly robust forms solution that allows us to provide innovative automated processes and to improve existing legacy business processes. We have been thrilled with this product.” — IT Manager in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry

“We have used this vendor for over 25 years and it has become our second most important application at our institution.” — CIO in the Banking Industry

“These reviews provide hundreds of authentic, first-hand insights about why people love to use Laserfiche software,” said Laserfiche Director of Strategic Partnerships Kurt Rapelje. “They exemplify how organizations Run Smarter® with Laserfiche®.”

Laserfiche continues to deliver the solutions that offer business value and inspire customers to maximize their return on investment. The company recently announced Laserfiche AI to nearly 2,000 registered attendees at its annual Empower conference in April 2024. In addition, Laserfiche showcased the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace, a collection of more than 200 solution templates with downloadable tools for rapid deployment of automated solutions.

To learn more about how customers rated Laserfiche, download a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report here.