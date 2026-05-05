Laserfiche Recognized as a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Document Management

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Document Management. Laserfiche believes this recognition underscores the company’s commitment to empowering organizations to transform complex, operational business processes through AI-powered content management.

“It’s incredible to see Laserfiche recognized during the same week as our annual Empower conference, where we announced our latest agentic AI capabilities,” said Thomas Phelps, senior vice president of corporate strategy and chief information officer at Laserfiche. “We believe being positioned as a Leader — and receiving the highest overall rating among 16 vendors in Gartner Peer Insights, with a 4.7 out of 5.0 based on over 1,300 reviews as of April 30, 2026 — reflects our relentless focus on product innovation and delivering value to our customers.”

As the document management market continues to evolve and expand, the ability to bridge the gap between static content and actionable enterprise intelligence has become a defining competitive advantage. In the report, Gartner noted, “A key challenge for organizations is harnessing the potential of unstructured data (content) using AI, while simultaneously mitigating risks through robust control and governance.”

Governance-first AI Innovation

Laserfiche continues to accelerate its product capabilities to meet the demands of modern IT environments, focusing on features that turn structured and unstructured content into an enterprise asset. These features prioritize the rigorous information governance, security and compliance standards required by the world’s most demanding industries, including government, financial services and manufacturing.

The platform now features advanced AI-enabled data extraction via Smart Fields, the Smart Chat AI assistant, improved metadata experiences, and enhanced data lookups, all designed to optimize content, making it structured, accessible and ready for AI consumption.

The company’s roadmap includes the expansion of Laserfiche AI Agents functionality including the ability to embed agentic tasks directly into workflows, and the ability to run Agents in the background, monitoring the system for the specified conditions and then completing tasks ambiently. Laserfiche will also introduce additional security advancements in Q3 of 2026. These updates will further solidify Laserfiche’s ability to support highly regulated industries with secure, governed AI deployment.

“Laserfiche has served as the backbone of our finance operations for years, delivering the stability and granular governance we require for our critical documentation,” said Desiree Champaco, VP of information technology and supply chain at Diamond of California. “As Diamond optimizes how we work with suppliers, production partners and customers, Laserfiche’s AI capabilities will play a larger role in how we capture, deliver and leverage accurate, reliable data.”

“As a Top Digital City, Scottsdale is dedicated to using world-class technology to provide our residents with a responsive, modern experience,” said Bianca Lochner, chief information officer for the City of Scottsdale. “Laserfiche has been a collaborative partner in our digital evolution, providing a secure framework to transform complex data into better citizen services. This innovation helps us to continue to scale operations and deliver on our mission of excellence for our community.”

Empowering Modern Enterprises with High-Impact, User-Centric Solutions

Gartner® Peer Insights™ captures customer experience with Gartner-verified ratings and reviews. As of May 5, 2026, Laserfiche reviews include the following:

“Laserfiche transformed the way we worked, it provided the possibility to unify our Financial Services into one site and one set of work standards. Support has been great when I have had issues I could not solve on my own.” — Senior Finance Manager in Manufacturing [read full review]

“Laserfiche is an incredibly robust Forms solution that allows us to provide innovative automated processes and to improve existing legacy business processes. We have been thrilled with this product.” IT Manager in Healthcare and Biotech [read full review]

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Tim Nelms, Jed Cawthorne, Marko Sillanpaa, Rachel O'Farrell, Stephen Emmott, 30 April 2026

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Document Management, Peer Contributors, 2025, 25 June 2025

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Laserfiche. Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.