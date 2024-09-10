Laserfiche Wins Ninth WealthManagement.com Industry Award in Document Management Category

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced its ninth WealthManagement.com Industry Award (the “Wealthies”) in the Technology Providers – Document Management category for its generative AI document summarization tool. Released earlier this year, Laserfiche AI Document Summarization enables wealth management firms to unlock value in their content, allowing for streamlined information processing and more informed decision making.

“Laserfiche continues to foster efficient operations for wealth management firms through innovative automated solutions and modern information management,” said Joman Kwong, strategic solutions manager, financial services, at Laserfiche. “By embracing hyperautomation and generative AI tools to streamline back-end processes and address compliance requirements, firms better position their advisors to focus on improving the omni-channel customer experience.”

Laserfiche is a trusted partner of leading wealth management firms that use its content services and process automation tools to digitally transform operations, reducing manual tasks and administrative costs. Advisory firms use Laserfiche to establish a cohesive digital ecosystem, unifying business-critical technologies, such as CRM and e-signature applications, into a single source of truth. Laserfiche AI Document Summarization further boosts productivity by reducing the time it takes to analyze growing amounts of financial documents, reports and client communications.

Laserfiche will continually add AI-powered capabilities and innovations to support organizations’ transformation initiatives, allowing them to gain control of processes and deploy AI at scale.

Each year, the Wealthies recognize outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Nominations are assessed by an esteemed panel of industry experts and influencers, who this year judged a competitive field of over 1,000 entries from more than 400 companies.

To learn more about Laserfiche solutions for wealth management, visit the Laserfiche website.