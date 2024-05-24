Latest release of Stratus’ Linux-based fault tolerance, virtualisation software increases edge infrastructure capabilities

Simplified edge manageability.

Stratus Technologies (Stratus), an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in simplified, protected and autonomous computing platforms for the edge and the data centre, today announced the release of Stratus Redundant Linux (SRL) 3.0, the latest version of its Linux-based operating system for the Stratus ztC Edge platform, and everRun 8.0, the newest iteration of the company’s continuous availability software, which provides fault-tolerant performance across heterogeneous x86-based compute infrastructure.

“The latest release by Stratus of its continuous availability software with built-in virtualisation is key for us to continue running a Linux environment while also gaining higher performance and security, enabling multiple virtual machine modes and allowing users to have more capabilities in different scenarios,” said Wei Zhang, Industrial Computing Product Manager, Shanghai Hi-Tech Control System Co. “Additionally, the open RESTful API interface can be integrated with more IT and OT systems to facilitate monitoring and maintenance by OT field personnel. Stratus’ everRun software will be used in more industries to help customers improve business continuity and save more costs.”​

Stratus continues its commitment to Linux development using the Ubuntu distribution to deliver its unique combination of built-in fault tolerance and virtualisation in an open environment. SRL 3.0 and everRun 8.0 simplify edge manageability, improve security and increase performance up to 30% over previous versions, allowing users to run multiple mission-critical applications without downtime or data loss.

“Organisations face the dual challenge of rapidly modernising their edge infrastructure and ensuring maximum reliability of their underlying compute infrastructure to innovate with software and harness edge data for insight,” said Craig Resnick, vice-president of consulting, ARC Advisory Group. “Being able to do so in open environments that simplify management and reduce IT dependencies is paramount to creating more agile and resilient business.”

Simplified edge manageability and up to 30% performance increase with Stratus Redundant Linux 3.0

Stratus Redundant Linux is ztC Edge’s operating system (OS) that delivers both built-in virtualisation and out-of-the-box high availability and fault tolerance. Using ztC Edge, organisations are able to deploy edge computing infrastructure to run mission-critical applications without downtime or data loss outside the enterprise, such as branch locations or rugged industrial sites where IT staff are limited.

Stratus ztC Edge is purpose-built for OT and IT teams to rapidly modernise and scale edge infrastructure for more efficient, flexible and future-proofed operations. SRL 3.0 is backwards compatible with the ztC Edge 100i, 110i, 200i and 250i platforms.

New features and enhancements that SRL 3.0 brings to the ztC Edge platform include:

New APIs for expanded edge manageability – SRL 3.0 adds more than two dozen RESTful API calls for remote management and visibility into platform health from local control rooms, the cloud or single-pane-of-glass operations centres. These APIs simplify management of Stratus ztC Edge platforms and enable end-users to manage those platforms alongside other devices using their preferred IT tools.

Up to 30% increase in performance – The latest version of SRL delivers more processing efficiency, resulting in a significant boost in performance over ztC Edge platforms running previous versions of SRL.

Support for more Linux guest operating systems – SRL 3.0 expands the list of guest OSs it supports, including the most recent Linux variants such as CentOS Stream, Oracle Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ubuntu Server. For the full list of Windows and Linux guest OSs that SRL 3.0 supports, visit the Stratus ztC Edge guest operating system support page.

Non-redundant virtual machines for cyber security use cases – End-users have the option to designate select virtual machines (VMs) as non-redundant in a paired/dual deployment ztC Edge configuration. This capability enables IT teams to prevent the spread of malware by setting up a single, non-redundant VM for threat scanning and one-way traffic monitoring.

Shift to Ubuntu Linux-based development – With SRL 3.0, Stratus has moved from its prior CentOS-based Linux development to Ubuntu Linux, which is the largest and most popular version of Linux. This change ensures a long-term roadmap for Linux development as well as regular support for common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and other patches.

Expanded fault-tolerant performance for new and existing x86 infrastructure with everRun 8.0

Stratus’ everRun software brings fault tolerance to heterogeneous IT infrastructure in an open, standards-based Linux environment, ensuring applications continue to run without interruption or data loss. It also enables organisations to bring the features and functionality of SRL 3.0 and its Linux-based fault tolerance and virtualisation to new and existing Intel x86 server infrastructure. In addition, everRun 8.0 adds support for Intel’s fourth-generation Xeon Scalable line of server processors.

As a perpetual licence, everRun 8.0 is available for download and upgrade at no charge for customers on Stratus Support contracts.

