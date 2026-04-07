Launching GOLE Cloud: Secure, scalable, sovereign cloud platform powered by H3C

South Africa’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and organisations are demanding cloud platforms that deliver performance, compliance, sovereignty and predictable economics. In response to this need, H3C is proud to introduce GOLE Cloud, a next‑generation, enterprise‑grade local cloud platform built in partnership with H3C, which positions itself as a global leader in digital and AI solutions.
GOLE Cloud combines H3C’s proven hyperscale‑class architecture with local operational expertise to deliver a secure, high‑performance and fully sovereign cloud designed specifically for African enterprises, SMEs, ISVs and public sector institutions.
Enterprise‑grade architecture built for African workloads
GOLE Cloud is engineered on H3C’s high‑availability, multi‑tenant cloud architecture, enabling organisations to scale compute, storage and networking resources dynamically as their business grows.
The platform supports:
- High‑performance workloads
- Virtualisation and containerised environments
- Data‑intensive applications
- Mission‑critical enterprise systems
- Multi‑site redundancy and failover
This ensures customers benefit from the same architectural sophistication found in global hyperscalers but delivered locally, with predictable performance and transparent pricing.
Security and compliance embedded by design
Security is not an addition, it is foundational. GOLE Cloud embeds H3C's advanced security stack through an active security architecture, delivering protection across every layer of the platform:
- Secure network segmentation and tenant isolation
- Zero‑trust access controls
- Advanced threat detection and intrusion prevention
- Encryption for data in transit and at rest
- Immutable storage options
- Full POPIA‑aligned data governance
This ensures sensitive workloads remain protected while maintaining optimal performance and operational transparency.
True data sovereignty, control and visibility
GOLE Cloud ensures that all data, metadata and control planes remain within South Africa, giving organisations full control over:
- Where their data resides
- Who can access it
- How it is protected
- How it is monitored
Local hosting significantly reduces latency, strengthens compliance with regulatory frameworks and ensures customers have direct access to local cloud and security specialists when support is required.
Global innovation, local expertise
H3C’s technology powers some of the world’s largest digital infrastructures. By combining this global innovation with GOLE Cloud’s local engineering, operations and support capabilities, customers gain:
- Enterprise‑grade performance
- Predictable, ZAR‑based pricing
- No currency volatility
- No hidden egress fees
- Local support and escalation
- A sovereign alternative to hyperscale cloud providers
This partnership delivers a cloud platform that is not only technically superior but also economically sustainable for African organisations.
A platform for modernisation, innovation and growth
GOLE Cloud supports a wide range of use cases, including:
- Enterprise hosting
- Disaster recovery and backup as a service
- Virtual machines and containers
- High‑performance computing
- Application modernisation
- Multicloud and hybrid cloud architectures
- ISV hosting and marketplace enablement
- Websites hosting
Whether organisations are modernising legacy infrastructure, improving resilience or building cloud‑native applications, GOLE Cloud provides the foundation for secure, scalable digital transformation.
Ready to take control of your cloud journey?
If you are modernising your infrastructure, strengthening your security posture or seeking a scalable, sovereign cloud platform, GOLE Cloud is ready to support your next step in digital transformation.
Speak to one of GOLE Cloud's cloud specialists to book a technical consultation, request a demo or design a cloud environment tailored to your business needs.
Contact details
GOLE Cloud PR
(+27) 10 311 0001