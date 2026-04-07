Launching GOLE Cloud: Secure, scalable, sovereign cloud platform powered by H3C

Launching GOLE Cloud: A secure, scalable and sovereign cloud platform powered by H3C.

South Africa’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and organisations are demanding cloud platforms that deliver performance, compliance, sovereignty and predictable economics. In response to this need, H3C is proud to introduce GOLE Cloud, a next‑generation, enterprise‑grade local cloud platform built in partnership with H3C, which positions itself as a global leader in digital and AI solutions.

GOLE Cloud combines H3C’s proven hyperscale‑class architecture with local operational expertise to deliver a secure, high‑performance and fully sovereign cloud designed specifically for African enterprises, SMEs, ISVs and public sector institutions.

Enterprise‑grade architecture built for African workloads

GOLE Cloud is engineered on H3C’s high‑availability, multi‑tenant cloud architecture, enabling organisations to scale compute, storage and networking resources dynamically as their business grows.

The platform supports:

High‑performance workloads

Virtualisation and containerised environments

Data‑intensive applications

Mission‑critical enterprise systems

Multi‑site redundancy and failover

This ensures customers benefit from the same architectural sophistication found in global hyperscalers but delivered locally, with predictable performance and transparent pricing.

Security and compliance embedded by design

Security is not an addition, it is foundational. GOLE Cloud embeds H3C's advanced security stack through an active security architecture, delivering protection across every layer of the platform:

Secure network segmentation and tenant isolation

Zero‑trust access controls

Advanced threat detection and intrusion prevention

Encryption for data in transit and at rest

Immutable storage options

Full POPIA‑aligned data governance

This ensures sensitive workloads remain protected while maintaining optimal performance and operational transparency.

True data sovereignty, control and visibility

GOLE Cloud ensures that all data, metadata and control planes remain within South Africa, giving organisations full control over:

Where their data resides

Who can access it

How it is protected

How it is monitored

Local hosting significantly reduces latency, strengthens compliance with regulatory frameworks and ensures customers have direct access to local cloud and security specialists when support is required.

Global innovation, local expertise

H3C’s technology powers some of the world’s largest digital infrastructures. By combining this global innovation with GOLE Cloud’s local engineering, operations and support capabilities, customers gain:

Enterprise‑grade performance

Predictable, ZAR‑based pricing

No currency volatility

No hidden egress fees

Local support and escalation

A sovereign alternative to hyperscale cloud providers

This partnership delivers a cloud platform that is not only technically superior but also economically sustainable for African organisations.

A platform for modernisation, innovation and growth

GOLE Cloud supports a wide range of use cases, including:

Enterprise hosting

Disaster recovery and backup as a service

Virtual machines and containers

High‑performance computing

Application modernisation

Multicloud and hybrid cloud architectures

ISV hosting and marketplace enablement

Websites hosting

Whether organisations are modernising legacy infrastructure, improving resilience or building cloud‑native applications, GOLE Cloud provides the foundation for secure, scalable digital transformation.

Ready to take control of your cloud journey?

If you are modernising your infrastructure, strengthening your security posture or seeking a scalable, sovereign cloud platform, GOLE Cloud is ready to support your next step in digital transformation.

Speak to one of GOLE Cloud's cloud specialists to book a technical consultation, request a demo or design a cloud environment tailored to your business needs.

Contact details

GOLE Cloud PR

hello@gole.africa

www.gole.africa

(+27) 10 311 0001