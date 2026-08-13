Lay-by is back: How retailers are driving sales with flexible payments

Andre Van Rheede, Regional Sales Manager, Altron FinTech.

South African consumers have become far more value conscious. Rising living costs, high interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty means that many of them still need to purchase essential goods, but they’re looking for smarter ways to pay. We’ve seen a noticeable shift from simply asking, “Can I afford this today?” to “how can I pay for this responsibly over time?”

That shift is why flexible payment options such as modern lay-by (an offer where customers can reserve goods and pay over a period of time), instalment plans and buy now pay later (BNPL) have moved from being a convenience to becoming an essential part of the buying journey for a broad base of South African consumers, across both large retailers and small businesses. These payment mechanisms allow consumers to manage cashflow without necessarily increasing debt.

Retailers that offer these options are finding they appeal to a much broader customer base than before, leading to increased sales opportunities.

Same concept, completely different experience

Traditional lay-by and today's flexible payment options share the same core principle: a mechanism that lets customers spread the cost of a purchase. The experience, though, has changed dramatically.

Traditional lay-by was largely paper-based and manually managed, administratively heavy and entirely dependent on staff tracking who owed what. Today's digital lay-by solutions are integrated directly into point-of-sale systems, automated and often supported by real-time payment tracking and customer notifications. Retailers now have several options to choose from, between traditional paper-based lay-by, digital lay-by, instalment payment plans, buy now pay later or store credit. The right option depends entirely on their customer base and risk appetite.

Modern lay-by isn't simply an old model wearing new technology. It has become a broader ecosystem of flexible payment choices.

Where flexibility works hardest

Adoption tends to be strongest wherever affordability becomes a genuine consideration for the consumer. Higher-value or discretionary purchases where the cost can now be spread over a period changes the buying decision.

Examples of these are building materials, electronics, from mid-range appliances to higher-end items, sporting goods which have always had a natural fit here, along with jewellery. The cost of these items rarely declines, and flexible payment options remove the pressure of finding all the capital upfront. For smaller SMEs, it often looks more everyday: school uniforms, stationery and seasonal essentials; all of these can be paid off.

What's encouraging is that this adoption isn't limited to big national retailers. Some of the strongest results are coming from SMEs that understand their customer base extremely well and use payment flexibility to differentiate themselves without reinventing their entire offering.

The sales impact is real

Offering lay-by and BNPL doesn't just make purchases more accessible; it changes buying behaviour in ways that show up directly on a retailer's bottom line. Retailers offering flexible payment options tend to see improved cashflow and conversion rates, simply because there are more customers who can now say yes instead of walking away.

The knock-on effects compound from there: better customer loyalty, increased repeat business and a bigger share of a customer's overall spend. Retailers grow their sales organically, often without having to change their product offering at all, but just by removing the payment friction that was quietly costing them sales before. Consumers don’t necessarily buy more because they have more money; they buy more because payments become more manageable.

The risk conversation retailers need to have

Every payment model carries some level of operational risk. Traditional, paper-based lay-by creates administrative complexity and stock management headaches. With BNPL or store credit, customers receive the goods before paying in full, or retailers must assess a customer's creditworthiness before approving the transaction. This significantly changes the retailer's risk profile.

This is exactly where technology needs to do the heavy lifting: automating payment reconciliation, customer communication, audit trails and fraud detection. The retailers who get this right are the ones who reduce manual intervention while improving visibility across the entire payment journey, not just at the point of sale.

There's no one-size-fits-all answer

Deciding between lay-by, BNPL and store credit depends on a retailer's customer demographic, average transaction value, cashflow requirements, risk appetite and operational capability.

As a rough guide, lay-by suits customers who prefer to save before taking ownership. BNPL suits customers who want immediate possession of an item. Store credit works best for loyal customers with an established credit history. Increasingly, retailers are offering more than one option, segmenting their customer base and matching the right payment model to the right type of buyer.

Generational differences also play a role. Younger consumers, who have grown up with constant digital choice, don't accept the first option presented to them at face value. They expect to compare, and they have more access to information and opinion leaders than any generation before them. That doesn't mean flexible payments require a generational strategy, but it does mean the experience needs to be frictionless enough to stand up to increasing consumer scrutiny.

What good looks like

When flexible payments work, the consumer experience is seamless: quick sign-up, clear payment schedules, transparency for both consumer and merchant, multiple payment channels, automated reminders and easy collections.

Where retailers fall short is almost always the same place: the manual processes that create confusing communication or poor integration between systems. Consumers increasingly expect a payment experience as seamless as online banking or a digital wallet. Anything less becomes friction, and friction costs sales.

Where Altron FinTech fits in

This is exactly where Altron FinTech focuses: enabling secure, integrated payment ecosystems so retailers aren't managing multiple disconnected payment processes. Altron FinTech helps simplify payment acceptance, collections and reconciliation through technology, so retailers can focus on serving their customers while the payment infrastructure runs efficiently in the background.

Good payment technology shouldn't complicate a business. It should simplify it.

The numbers behind the shift

Nearly half (48.7%) of South African consumers say they want some form of flexible payment options. Around 35% of monthly retail transaction volumes occur in the final week of the month, aligned with salary payments, and average basket values in that window run around 46% higher than earlier in the month.

Retailers offering BNPL often see higher conversion rates and larger basket sizes, as flexible payment options can encourage customers to complete purchases and spend more.

South African consumers and entrepreneurs are resilient and entrepreneurial by nature, and increasingly, they're looking for smarter ways to manage their money. Retailers that offer secure, transparent and flexible payment options aren’t simply making sales easier; they’re building stronger, longer-term relationships with the customers. That's ultimately where the real value in flexible payments lies.

Learn more about how flexible payment solutions can work for your business: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0xfvcH0