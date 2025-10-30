Legora Raises $150 Million Series C to Accelerate Global Rollout of Its AI Platform for Legal Professionals

Legora, the collaborative AI platform for lawyers, today announced the completion of a Series C round of $150 million at a $1.8 billion valuation, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with significant investment from existing investors ICONIQ, General Catalyst, Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark, and Y Combinator, to accelerate its global expansion and growing product roadmap.

The funding round takes place against a backdrop of rapidly increasing demand for Legora’s AI-powered platform for legal professionals over the past six months. Since May 2025, Legora’s customer base has grown from 250 to over 400, while the number of markets served has doubled from 20 to more than 40.

Legora now partners with many of the world’s most prestigious enterprises and law firms – including Linklaters, Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, and MinterEllison – not just as customers, but as strategic collaborators. Tens of thousands of legal professionals use Legora every day to review and research with precision, draft smarter, and collaborate seamlessly.

Max Junestrand, CEO and co-founder of Legora, said: “We are seeing astronomical demand for our product. Legal professionals across the globe are adopting AI into their work at an unprecedented rate, and I could not be more proud of supporting our customers on this journey. I’m grateful for the strong backing of our investors, which enables us to execute on our vision: enabling the lawyer of the future and seamless collaboration between machine and human intelligence.”

Legora’s success is driven by its collaborative approach to developing and embedding AI. More than a platform, Legora is a trusted partner to its clients – working side by side from the very first interaction through full-scale rollout and beyond. This ensures solutions that are seamlessly aligned with client needs and embraced across entire organizations, driving immediate impact and lasting transformation in the legal profession.

“Legora exemplifies how the most transformative AI companies fundamentally reimagine how work gets done – they've built not just another legal tech tool, but a collaborative AI platform that elevates the practice of law itself,” said Sameer Dholakia, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “Max and his team's customer-obsessed approach and exceptional product velocity position Legora to lead the AI transformation of the trillion-dollar legal services industry.”

With offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Denver, and Sydney, Legora has built a team of nearly 200 legal experts and technologists. In the year ahead, the company aims to more than double in size and establish additional global hubs, strengthening its ability to meet the needs of an expanding international client base.

Max Junestrand added: “Legora is quickly becoming the go-to partner for legal professionals worldwide – making their work easier, more rewarding, and more profitable. We’ve made great progress, but we are only getting started, and executing on our vision will demand relentless focus and hard work from the entire team. We're excited for the next stage of our journey and the opportunity to create long-lasting impact across the legal profession.”