Lenovo™ at MWC 2025: Advancing AI-Powered Business Computing with Latest ThinkPad™, ThinkBook™, and Visionary Concept Devices

At MWC 2025, Lenovo unveils its latest AI-powered business portfolio, including new ThinkPad™ and ThinkBook™ AI PCs, security and manageability solutions, and visionary proof-of-concept devices. Designed to enhance productivity, personalization, and security, these innovations leverage AI-driven computing and adaptable form factors to meet the evolving needs of modern professionals.

“AI is fundamentally transforming how businesses operate, and at Lenovo, we are committed to delivering smarter, more secure, and more adaptable solutions that empower professionals in today’s fast-evolving workplace. Our latest ThinkPad and ThinkBook innovations leverage AI to enhance productivity, streamline IT management, and provide more secure and seamless hybrid work experiences,” said Eric Yu, SVP of SMB and Commercial Product Center, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. “The ThinkBook codename Flip AI PC Concept exemplifies our vision for the future—where AI-powered devices drive efficiency, personalization, and collaboration like never before. With our expanding portfolio of AI-integrated business devices and intelligent IT solutions, Lenovo is helping organizations to harness the power of AI in an ever-changing world.”

Key Innovations at MWC 2025

ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept

As a centerpiece of Lenovo’s showcase, the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Concept introduces a versatile 18.1-inch outward folding OLED display, transitioning from a compact 13-inch laptop to an expanded multi-format workspace. With AI-driven multitasking, Workspace Split Screen, and adaptive collaboration modes, it offers professionals unprecedented flexibility in hybrid work environments.

New ThinkPad & ThinkBook AI PCs

Lenovo showcases AI-enhanced business laptops featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ AI processors, Copilot+ functionality, and enterprise-grade security. Highlights include:

ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 – The first convertible ThinkPad T-series, with a 360° hinge, AI-enhanced performance, and optional Lenovo Yoga Pen for precision workflows.

– The first convertible ThinkPad T-series, with a 360° hinge, AI-enhanced performance, and optional Lenovo Yoga Pen for precision workflows. ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 – A lightweight, ultra-mobile AI PC (from 0.93kg/2.05 lbs) with an AI-enhanced Communication Bar, Wi-Fi 7, and enterprise security.

– A lightweight, ultra-mobile AI PC (from 0.93kg/2.05 lbs) with an AI-enhanced Communication Bar, Wi-Fi 7, and enterprise security. ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 – A powerful AI-accelerated laptop with discrete NPU for business and creative professionals, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors (HX-SKUs), NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics, and a high-performance 200W Geek Mode for demanding workloads.

– A powerful AI-accelerated laptop with discrete NPU for business and creative professionals, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors (HX-SKUs), NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ graphics, and a high-performance 200W Geek Mode for demanding workloads. Expanded ThinkPad and ThinkBook Lineup – Including the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, T14 Gen 6, T16 Gen 4, E14 Gen 7, E16 Gen 3, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 5, offering AI-powered enhancements across various business needs.

AI-Driven Proofs of Concept: Pushing the Boundaries of Business Computing

Magic Bay Modular Ecosystem

Lenovo introduces modular computing with the Magic Bay ecosystem, a series of attachable AI-powered accessories designed for enhanced multitasking and collaboration:

Magic Bay Dual Display – Dual 13.3-inch attachable displays for expanded workflows.

– Dual 13.3-inch attachable displays for expanded workflows. Magic Bay 2nd Display – A compact 8-inch display for quick access to key apps and notifications.

– A compact 8-inch display for quick access to key apps and notifications. Magic Bay “codename Tiko & Tiko Pro” – AI-driven emoji-style assistant or dedicated AI-powered additional display offer real-time status indicators and interactive gesture-based responses.

These modular innovations bring customizable AI-driven solutions to professionals seeking smarter, more efficient workspaces.

Immersive & Adaptive Computing Innovations

Lenovo explores AI-driven 3D computing and gesture-based interaction with groundbreaking proofs of concept:

ThinkBook 3D Laptop Concept – A glasses-free 3D laptop using Directional Backlight 3D technology for immersive content creation, visualization, and collaboration.

– A glasses-free 3D laptop using for immersive content creation, visualization, and collaboration. Lenovo AI Ring Concept – A gesture-based control device , enabling touch-free navigation, 3D model manipulation, and interactive UI adjustments.

– A , enabling touch-free navigation, 3D model manipulation, and interactive UI adjustments. Hybrid Dimensional 34-inch Curved Monitor – A glasses-free 2D/3D hybrid ultrawide display for simultaneous content visualization and immersive virtual meetings.

These concepts showcase Lenovo’s vision for AI-enhanced productivity, collaboration, and spatial computing.

AI Now: Smarter AI for Business Computing

Lenovo AI Now, first introduced in November 2024, continues to evolve with new AI-powered features, enabling on-device automation, real-time insights, and intelligent workflow management. At MWC, Lenovo expands PC-smartphone integration, allowing users to activate their PC with their Motorola smartphone, manage schedules, and streamline productivity with an upgraded mini AI Now window.

Security & IT Management: Protecting Enterprise Fleets and AI-Powered Workflows

ThinkShield Firmware Assurance – Platform root of trust security, verifying firmware integrity at boot to prevent unauthorized modifications.

– Platform root of trust security, verifying firmware integrity at boot to prevent unauthorized modifications. Lenovo Device Orchestration (LDO) – AI-powered fleet management, automated security updates, and performance optimization.

– AI-powered fleet management, automated security updates, and performance optimization. Lenovo IT Assist – A cloud-based AI tool for real-time device monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated system optimizations.

With these solutions, Lenovo ensures AI-powered devices remain secure, efficient, and enterprise-ready.

EMEA Availability & Pricing, starting from:

ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 – June 2025, from €1,399 excl. VAT

– June 2025, from ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 – June 2025, from €1,649 excl. VAT

– June 2025, from ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 – April 2025, from €1,999 excl. VAT

April 2025, from ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 – May 2025, from €1,549 excl. VAT

– May 2025, from ThinkPad T16 Gen 4 – June 2025, from €1,549 excl. VAT

– June 2025, from ThinkPad E14 Gen 7 – April 2025, from €669 excl. VAT

– April 2025, from ThinkPad E16 Gen 3 – April 2025, from €679 excl. VAT

– April 2025, from ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 – June 2025, from €2,999 excl. VAT

– June 2025, from ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 5 – May 2025, from €869 excl. VAT

For full press release and more details about Lenovo’s other announcements, visit Lenovo’s MWC 2025 Press Kit.

