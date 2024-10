Lenovo named Official FIFA Technology Partner to enhance fan experiences and global broadcasts. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At Lenovo’s annual Tech World innovation event, Lenovo and FIFA have revealed the multinational company as Official FIFA Technology Partner – FIFA’s top tier sponsorship category – in a deal that includes the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Brazil.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015870640/en/

The two tournaments will provide the perfect platform for Lenovo to further grow its global brand among fans of the world’s most popular sport and, more importantly, deliver integrated and innovative technologies that will make football more accessible and more engaging for all, growing the game around the world.



Lenovo’s products, services and solutions, including its emerging suite of innovations that both leverage and power AI (Artificial Intelligence), iconic ThinkPad laptops, tablets, Motorola mobile phones, and servers, will be integrated into the 2026 and 2027 tournaments. The technology will power improved fan experiences in stadiums and global broadcasts, power enhanced analytics, and democratize data across all global football-playing nations.

Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang commented: “As one of the world’s leading technology companies, we’re delighted to partner with the world’s most global and popular sport. Lenovo will be powering the largest sporting and entertainment events in human history – events with more viewers, more nations participating, and an unprecedented global demand for data processing and technology.

“Lenovo is proud to support FIFA’s vision of leveraging technology to elevate the game, enhance the fan experience worldwide, and foster innovation that levels the playing field. We’re excited that our cutting-edge technology and AI innovation will take center stage in the upcoming tournaments, demonstrating to the world the transformative power of smarter technology.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “At FIFA, we are committed to growing the game globally and making football accessible for all – and we are excited to welcome Lenovo to our journey, and to work with them to implement technologies, innovations and programmes that spread our sport. Data and technology combined helps us to know fans better, and we will use it to create unparalleled and unforgettable fan experiences at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

“In Lenovo, we have a partner who will support us as we evolve and innovate, investing in digital technology and artificial intelligence for future generations.”

The landmark partnership marks the first deal between Lenovo and FIFA and builds on Lenovo’s heritage in powering the technology that has and continues to underpin many flagship global sporting properties.

About FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

The FIFA World Cup™ will feature 48 teams and be hosted by three nations for the first time in history in 2026. The tournament will return to the U.S. following the 24-team 1994 edition, while 2026 will mark the third time that Mexico has welcomed the world for the global showpiece. Canada has a proud history of hosting top FIFA women’s and youth tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015™. 2026 will be the first time that FIFA’s senior men’s tournament will be played In Canada.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be the tenth edition of the tournament and, as in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in 2023, is set to feature 32 teams. Brazil, participants at every FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in history, will have the honour to host the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup staged in South America.