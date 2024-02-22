Lenovo ThinkPad E16 laptop brings out the best in business, now available from DCC Technologies

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad brand has been synonymous with excellent business laptops for a number of years. The latest Lenovo ThinkPad E16, now available to the channel from official distributor, DCC Technologies, continues to build on this enduring legacy.

The ThinkPad E16 is a machine that keeps performance top of mind, while not forgetting security, connectivity and reliability. Perhaps one can start with the graphic black aluminium chassis, which is MIL-SPEC tested, opening up the laptop to the ever-trusted ThinkPad keyboard with numpad, a spacious trackpad and the enduring red TrackPoint centre button.

Switch on the ThinkPad E16 via the fingerprint reader on the 'power on' button and one will find an expansive 16-inch anti-glare IPS display. With a WUXGA (1 920 x 1 200) resolution, images are not only crystal clear, but thanks to the 16:10 aspect ratio, E16 users are experiencing a display that offers a bigger, more suitable working environment.

DCC Technologies has released two models of the ThinkPad E16, basically differing only in processing power. For those looking for performance without compromise, the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (up to 5.0GHz) processor makes an appearance in the ThinkPad E16 21JN000RZA. This, while the Intel Core i5-1335U (up to 4.6GHz) does duty in the ThinkPad E16 21JN0028ZA model. Both units offer 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM for smooth operation throughout the day, plus a 512GB solid state drive (SSD) to ensure sufficient storage space as well as faster performance of key tasks.

Speaking of key tasks, online meetings have become a necessity, and so too ensuring the video quality of these. Thanks to a full HD 1 080p camera (with privacy shutter) and dual-array mics, online meetings are clear on both the video and audio side. Lenovo even incorporates Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for crisp sound quality.

Furthermore, connectivity to a multitude of peripherals is handled via a super-fast Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0) as well as an HDMI 2.1 port. And finally, users of the ThinkPad E16 can stay connected either through WiFi 6 or the onboard Ethernet (RJ-45) port.

“The Lenovo ThinkPad E16 is yet another example of Lenovo’s commitment to top-class business laptops,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC Technologies. “Lenovo manages to tick all the boxes with the ThinkPad E16, providing a laptop that is as enthusiastic about business as you are.”