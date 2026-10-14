Lifelines across the continent: How Motorola Solutions continues to build on its African legacy

Motorola Solutions operates from multiple hubs across the continent, including South Africa, Rwanda, Algeria and Egypt. (Image source: 123RF)

For over three decades, Motorola Solutions has been a vital partner for Africa’s essential industries. Operating from multiple hubs across the continent, including South Africa, Rwanda, Algeria and Egypt, the company deploys mission-critical technologies that safeguard municipalities, secure energy infrastructure and empower law enforcement and correctional institutions every day.

Building on its foundation in land mobile radio networks, the company has made multiple acquisitions over the past decade, expanding its command centre software, video security, AI and cloud capabilities. By unifying these core technologies, it has created a safety and security ecosystem that helps public safety and enterprise organisations work with greater efficiency and safety, while strengthening connections between frontline personnel and their colleagues in command centres.

The "Golden Hour": When every second counts

"Robust, reliable and interoperable communications are vital for public safety and disaster management. When agencies come together during a crisis, seamless collaboration is essential — regardless of the networks they use or the devices they carry," said Sergio Redomero, Motorola Solutions' vice-president for Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical communication networks and devices are renowned for their resilience and reliable performance in times of disaster, even when cellular networks have been damaged or compromised.

Across South Africa, police, fire and medical teams rely on these robust and secure networks. Among them is the West Coast District Municipality which adopted a digital radio network that provides reliable daily use and resilience during disasters. The network’s integrated GPS capabilities enable dispatchers to monitor the frontline positions of responders in real-time, dramatically improving response times and dispatch efficiency.

While radio communication remains the company’s foundation, traditional network boundaries are rapidly dissolving. Today’s technology seamlessly links two-way radio communications with broadband, cellular, and WiFi networks, extending coverage into remote areas, while delivering actionable data for field-based response teams.

Corrections: Clarity in high-stakes environments

In the high-stakes environment of correctional facilities, clear and immediate communication is essential to secure perimeters and safely coordinate on-site operations.

With 69 correctional facilities under construction across South Africa, Motorola Solutions plays a key role in supporting this developing infrastructure — from real-time CCTV video security across prison sites, to dependable radio links that operate during potentially high-risk events like prisoner transfers. The company’s technologies help keep personnel and inmates safe while providing command centre managers with real-time awareness as daily events unfold.

Defence: The mission-critical frontline

The company's field-proven expertise and technologies also help to strengthen frontline defence operations. Where fixed communication infrastructure is unavailable, portable and rapidly deployable coverage becomes essential. Equipping remote border outposts or naval vessels, such as the German frigate Hessen, delivers critical operational awareness for rapid decision-making. Tactical management platforms like RESPOND help transform damage control into high-precision operations, maintaining command and control during combat or emergency deployments.

Underground and over the horizon: Technology where it matters most

In mining, safety often goes subterranean. One kilometre beneath the Impala Platinum Mine, rugged, moisture-resistant digital radios help to connect miners directly with their colleagues on the surface.

Communications connectivity also extends across open water. For the Djiboutian Navy, patrol vessels link to command centres across 200 square kilometres, maintaining high-speed links to help counter piracy and extreme weather threats.

The future: AI and the human element

Motorola Solutions’ transition from a hardware provider to a holistic security ecosystem provider represents a major evolution. By acquiring agentic-AI developer Hyper and counter-drone innovator D-Fend Solutions, the company now delivers AI-enabled capabilities designed to reduce cognitive load on operators and accelerate decision-making under pressure.

Rather than replacing human oversight, these AI-focused capabilities empower operators to concentrate on high-priority tasks during emergencies. From live translation of foreign languages to rapidly generating incident summaries, the company's latest AI tools are reducing response times and saving vital time during the 'Golden Hour' of disaster response.

As urban centres expand and security challenges grow more complex, Motorola Solutions’ integrated ecosystem – spanning mission-critical radios, video security, and command-centre AI analytics – can play a vital role in helping African organisations build their long-term operational resilience.