Limpopo learners fly SA flag on global stage

The DBE says it continues to expand the implementation of coding and robotics across the schooling system. (Image source: 123RF)

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has announced that two learner teams from Limpopo are representing South Africa at the finale of the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The challenge, currently underway until 10 July, is the United Nations-based global robotics championship for learners aged 10 to 18.

Organised by the International Telecommunication Union, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the 2026 edition challenges learners to design, build and program robots that address real-world food security and agricultural problems.

The teams, Robo-Kidz from Mashupye Tladi Primary School and Roborise from Bokamoso Secondary School, qualified for the international competition after progressing through local, provincial and national rounds.

According to the DBE, the teams’ participation follows the introduction of its coding and robotics curriculum and assessment policy statement, which has been piloted in schools since 2021.

The curriculum is designed to develop computational thinking, problem-solving and digital skills among learners.

The department says the Limpopo teams also benefited from the province’s mathematics, science and technology conditional grant, which supports coding and robotics programmes, teacher development, laboratory resources and learner enrichment initiatives.

The DBE estimates that about 90 000 learners benefit annually from programmes funded through the grant, including robotics competitions, science fairs, Olympiads and STEM-focused camps.

DBE acting communications director Terence Khala said the learners’ participation demonstrates the value of investment in coding, robotics and STEM education.

“These learners are highlighting the best of South African education on the global stage. Their success proves what is possible when we invest in innovation, quality teaching and meaningful opportunities that allow young people to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.

“As the Department of Basic Education, we are still committed to expanding access to coding and robotics and strengthening STEM education, so that every learner can thrive in a rapidly changing world,” says Khala.