LinkXpert M3: Comprehensive ethernet network troubleshooting tool

The LinkXpert M3.

Troubleshooting copper, fibre and WiFi ethernet networks often requires multiple, expensive tools, making the process both challenging and inefficient. The LinkXpert M3 was designed to address these issues by providing a versatile solution for cable and network troubleshooting across copper, fibre and WiFi environments. This device combines numerous features into a single, compact and cost-effective package, making it an ideal first resource for network professionals.

Portability and accessibility

The LinkXpert M3 is highly portable, the size of an average smartphone, and easily fits into a pocket. Its convenient form factor ensures quick and frequent access to its suite of tools, allowing users to troubleshoot on the go without bulky equipment.

Copper testing

Smart Remote

The Smart Remote ID feature delivers pass/fail results and detailed information about cable pairs, even on remote units. Each Smart Remote is uniquely identifiable by a link number in the LinkXpert M3 interface, facilitating easy tracking when multiple remotes are used. For faulty cables, the device pinpoints the location of the issue and identifies which pair is open, streamlining the troubleshooting process.

Switches

The LinkXpert M3 can test wired switches, providing information such as communication speeds and duplex capabilities. It supports DHCP testing and can detect switch IP addresses in both static and dynamic environments. The device also identifies connected DNS servers and the subnet mask, enabling comprehensive switch diagnostics.

POE testing

Power over ethernet (POE) testing is another essential capability. The LinkXpert M3 determines the POE type, pinout, polarity and power class. By applying a load, it measures exact wattages delivered at minimum and maximum levels. The automatic POE discovery test allows users to verify specific POE types, ensuring that end devices like cameras and WAPs function properly.

Network discovery

The network discovery function identifies devices connected to the network, providing data such as MAC and IP addresses and DNS information. It enables quick identification of connected PCs, drives, cameras, WAPs, HMIs and controllers. The test also detects duplicate IP addresses and lists the corresponding MAC addresses for efficient troubleshooting.

Switch ports

LLDP and CDP testing are supported, allowing the LinkXpert M3 to extract switch port and VLAN information. This data is valuable for network segmentation, security layer assignments and VLAN management.

Tone wand

With accessories like the tone wand, users can generate tones to locate opens, cables and individual pairs. The tone generator is compatible with coax, I/O and security alarm cables in addition to category cables, expanding the device's utility.

Fibre-optic testing

Visual Fault Locator (VFL)

The VFL tool emits a red laser to diagnose fibre-optic links. If the laser exits the non-connected end, the cable and fibres are healthy; otherwise, the line may be crossed or broken. The tool also helps detect excessive bends in fibre cables, as light will not appear if the bend is too extreme.

TXRX function

The LinkXpert M3 works with SFP transceivers. On connecting an SFP, the device displays its metadata, including emitted power. By looping a fibre-optic cable back, it verifies end-to-end SFP operation.

Additional fibre tests

Additional tests include DHCP, duplicate IP detection, ping, trace route and network and port discovery, providing comprehensive fibre-optic network diagnostics.

Fibre microscope

Softing’s fibre microscope accessory, compatible with the LinkXpert M3, allows inspection of fibre end faces at 200- or 400-times magnification. It enables image capture, grading and colour coding according to IEC cleanliness standards.

WiFi testing

The LinkXpert M3 can test WiFi networks by connecting a dongle capable of 2.4GHz and 5GHz. For secure areas or when WiFi testing is not required, simply remove the dongle. The device’s WiFi scan lists all available WAPs, displaying radio information such as SSID, BSSID, broadcast band and channel, signal strength and security details. It also identifies channel conflicts between WiFi radios.

Reporting and additional features

After testing copper, fibre-optic or WiFi networks, users can generate site reports in PDF format without additional software. The LinkXpert M3 offers a wide array of features, making it a compact yet powerful tool for ethernet cable and network troubleshooting, and an essential first resource for network professionals.

Courtesy Softing IT Networks