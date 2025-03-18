Liquid Intelligent Technologies helps recognise female trailblazer

Deon Geyser, CEO of Connectivity for Cassava Technologies.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, a business unit of Cassava Technologies, is proud to partner with Wired4Women to sponsor the Trailblazing Career in ICT Award.

“We firmly believe in our vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind, and women play a critical role in the tech industry. By sponsoring this award, we want to encourage more women to push the boundaries, set the bar high and, most importantly, encourage more young women to enter the technology industry, thereby changing the face of the tech industry,” said Deon Geyser, CEO of Connectivity for Cassava Technologies.

The Wired4Women Awards, now in its second year, was established by the Wired4Women Tech Forum, in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm, to recognise and celebrate the significant contributions of women across various roles in the South African technology sector. These include trailblazers in ICT, current tech business leaders, mentors, innovators, entrepreneurs and emerging talent.

The Trailblazing Career in ICT Award honours a tech industry trailblazer whose distinguished career has made a lasting impact on the sector, community and society.

Last year, this prestigious award was presented to Lillian Barnard, President of Microsoft Africa. This year, the finalists in the Trailblazing Career in ICT category are:

Makaziwe Makamba : Digital Transformation, National School of Government

: Digital Transformation, National School of Government Nomusa Keninda : E-Learning Specialist and Founder of the Mpumalanga ICT Club

: E-Learning Specialist and Founder of the Mpumalanga ICT Club Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini : Chief Digital and Information Officer, Telkom

: Chief Digital and Information Officer, Telkom Pansy Tlakula : Advocate, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa

: Advocate, Chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa Pragashani Reddy : Executive Director: Digital, Absa Group

: Executive Director: Digital, Absa Group Unathi Mtya: Group Chief Information and Digital Officer, African Bank

This shortlist was selected through a rigorous judging process by an independent jury, which includes Wired4Women board members, industry experts, academics and ITWeb editors.

Announcement of winners

This year’s Wired4Women Awards has seen a remarkable response, with hundreds of nominations across 13 award categories, reflecting the impact of women across a wide range of roles in tech.

The winners will be announced at the Wired4Women gala event on 3 April in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

For more information about the Wired4Women Awards, please visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2025/.