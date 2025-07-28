Liquid SA celebrates top achievers in STEM, digital literacy programme

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa is investing in the future engineers, scientists and innovators of SA.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa, a business of Cassava Technologies, celebrated the top achievers of its 2024 STEM and digital literacy programme at an event held in Midrand on Friday.

The academic awards celebration and career expo was attended by 101 grade 12 learners from four high schools in the Mathibestad region in the North West. Awards were given to top achievers in mathematics and physical sciences, as well as to learners who showed significant improvement, excelled in STEM engagement and demonstrated outstanding digital literacy skills. Additionally, three university bursaries were awarded to students pursuing STEM degrees in 2026.

Since its launch in 2022, the programme has seen impressive results, with a 77% success rate in its first year and an 88% pass rate to date, with 300 learners graduating.

As part of Liquid’s broader commitment to digital inclusion, skills development and empowering communities and individuals, the initiative aims to strengthen foundational knowledge and enhance competency in the sought-after areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We are immensely proud of the resilience and performance of this year’s learners. Through this programme, we are investing in more than just academic success. We are investing in the future engineers, scientists and innovators of South Africa. Empowering learners with both STEM and digital literacy skills ensures they have the tools they need to unlock their full potential and make meaningful contributions to our digital future. Congratulations to the class of 2024, and we look forward to seeing what comes next,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.

Hosted at Sempapa Secondary School, the programme caters to learners from several neighbouring schools in the local community, including Kgaphamadi Secondary, Matlaisane High and Sekitla Secondary School. Fully funded by Liquid, the programme is accessible to all learners and offers supplementary lessons in maths, physical sciences and digital literacy, equipping them with the skills necessary for success in a digital economy. The school also hosts a fully equipped digital literacy lab, offering access to Microsoft digital literacy training and STEM resources.

Speaking to ITWeb, Valencia Risaba, chief corporate affairs officer at Liquid, said: “We piloted the programme during school hours, but after seeing the learners' enthusiasm, we shifted to Saturdays and saw numbers grow and results improve. That's when we scaled up the programme. In 2024, we established a fully fledged learning lab with computers and digital learning tools, open to anyone in the region, including unemployed youth seeking digital skills. Although our target is schools, we've found that we also attract people who have finished matric who need help with CV-building, online job searching and other digital skills.”

In an address to the learners last week, Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana, praised their achievements and potential.

Liquid also has a digital learning centre in Mthatha, Eastern Cape equipped with hi-tech classroom learning facilities with high-speed connectivity, and will serve as a technology hub where learners and entrepreneurs can equip themselves with the latest and most relevant digital skills.

Risaba added: “We acknowledge that in South Africa, there's a lack of digital skills through digital exclusion due to SA's history of apartheid, lack of access to services and quality education, and what happens is that children with potential are left out of the system because no one backs them up.”

Liquid said initiatives such as the STEM and digital literacy programme underscore its commitment to developing SA’s digital skills pipeline, equipping young people to pursue tertiary studies or entrepreneurial opportunities, and fostering inclusive economic growth through education and technology.

For this programme, Liquid has partnered with Nzalo Careers, a company that specialises in career and leadership development for learners in disadvantaged areas. Speaking at the ceremony, Sedzani Netshitenzhe, founder and MD of Nzalo Careers, said: “You are leaders of tomorrow; by the time you step into the world of work, you are ready to lead us into a better future.”

Godirilwe Mashishi from Sempapa Secondary School expressed his gratitude for the impact the programme has made in his academic performance. “This programme has been a game-changer for me, enabling me to achieve seven distinctions. It's also sparked my creativity, both in and out of school. I'm grateful for the opportunity.”

Phenyo Khoza of Kgaphamadi Secondary School credited the programme for her academic improvement. “I wasn't satisfied with my previous results, but since joining the programme, I've seen significant improvement in maths and science. My physical sciences marks have jumped from level four and five to level six. I've also gained basic computer skills, which I didn't know before. I'm grateful for the support and hope they continue to help future students.”