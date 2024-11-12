Liquid SA, WCape expand free public WiFi hotspots

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies, has renewed its partnership with the Western Cape Provincial Government, to expand its project across the province.

Announced at Africa Tech Festival 2024, in Cape Town today, the company said the initiative will see an investment of over R2 billion channelled to the project, over the next seven years.

This, as Liquid continues to increase access to high-speed connectivity, which has accelerated the province’s ‘Citizen-centric Digital Transformation’ project, which aims to harness digital technology to enhance living standards and improve government services.

According to Liquid, this investment is a milestone in realising its vision to contribute to creating a digitally-connected Africa that is empowered through connectivity.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA, commented: “Since the onset of our partnership, Liquid South Africa has established 1 600 free public WiFi hotspots and over 2 000 sites, which include schools, hospitals, clinics and libraries used by almost four million citizens in the province.

“Access to high-speed connectivity is the necessary catalyst for driving digital transformation. We have increased data allocation and provided faster speeds, and through the deployment of a software-defined wide area network, we’ve improved the cyber security offering.

“These efforts will ensure the province's individuals and businesses in rural and metro areas alike can take advantage of every opportunity offered by digital transformation, effectively and securely.”

Liquid’s public WiFi network – already available in 26 municipalities at 1 600 locations – provides 6GB of data per device per month, at speeds of up to 20Mbps, according to the company.

Public access WiFi networks present an opportunity for citizens to connect not only to each other, but also for mobile learning, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, it notes.

Government websites will also remain permanently free for users to access, ensuring everyone, regardless of their location or resources, can benefit from this initiative.

Dr Harry Malila, director-general of the Western Cape Government (WCG), said: “We have enjoyed a fruitful and productive partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) for the past 10 years.

“Broadband ‘1.0’ has delivered enhanced connectivity in WCG corporate buildings, schools, hospitals and clinics, while our e-centres and rural libraries provide access to information technology and employment opportunities for all our residents, especially disadvantaged youth.

“These initiatives have made a huge difference in the lives of our residents and boosted the WCG’s overall growth and jobs agenda. I look forward to continuing our partnership in Broadband ‘2.0’ over the next seven years.”

Simphiwe Dzengwa, MD of SITA, added: “The partnership serves as a good example of a public-private partnership. Through it, the province has achieved its critical milestones in bringing connectivity to communities and government buildings. This is a great milestone for our country in its digitisation effort.

“As SITA, we are around to be the facilitator and driver of these achievements. We will seek to replicate the Western Cape example in other provinces.”

According to the 2023 General Household Survey by StatsSA, the Western Cape has the highest internet access rate in the country, at 88.1%.