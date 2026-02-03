Local young scientists scoop medals in India

Local young scientists have been awarded gold and silver medals at the Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM (IRIS) Global Symposium in India.

Four local young scientists have won top honours at the Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM (IRIS) Global Symposium, held in New Delhi, India from 27 to 31 January.

The IRIS Global Symposium brought together 77 young scientists from 17 states and 23 cities, who presented 58 projects. The focus was on practical scientific solutions to real-world problems, particularly in environmental sustainability and assistive technologies.

Nkanteko Moyane, representing Daleview Secondary School in Gauteng, won a gold medal for his project: “ECOHARVEST: Integrated phytoremediation for contaminated soil and mining wastewater”. The research demonstrated the effectiveness of phytoremediation in treating polluted soil and mining wastewater.

“Winning an award at IRIS Global Symposium felt great because it shows that my hard work and dedication have been recognised on such a big international platform. I am proud to represent my country and grateful to everyone who supported me along the way, especially Eskom Expo for Young Scientists,” said Moyane.

A silver medal went to Jivesh Ramnath from Hoërskool Richardsbaai in KwaZulu-Natal, in the computer science category, for his project: “JØ7 Vireo: Development of a low-cost AI -powered navigation device for the blind and visually impaired”. The project focuses on real-time object identification and distance awareness to help visually impaired users better navigate their surroundings.

“Winning a silver medal at the IRIS Global Symposium in the computer science category felt exhilarating. It was completely unexpected,” said Ramnath. “My hard work paid off, as the category was extremely competitive, with numerous sophisticated projects. The judging was also very rigorous and stressful.”

Melokuhle Khuzwayo and Simesihle Khuzwayo, both from King Bhekuzulu High School in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, received participation awards for their research project: “Double Trouble, Double Solution: Neutralising acids and plastics with nature’s help.”

Commenting on their win, the duo said: “It was exciting and encouraging to be recognised at the IRIS Global Symposium. Being part of the team was a valuable experience, and it was rewarding to see our hard work and preparation pay off.”

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty congratulated the learners: “Their success reflects the exceptional talent, dedication and innovation that South Africa nurtures. Eskom Expo is proud to have supported these young scientists, as investing in their growth strengthens our country’s future by cultivating leaders who will drive technological advancement, sustainability and positive social impact,” she said.

“Their achievements stand as an inspiration to learners across South Africa, to participate in the Eskom Expo and to explore the boundless opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation.”

Registration for the Eskom Expo is open. School learners from grades 4-12 and technical and vocational education and training colleges, NC(V) level 2 to NC(V) level 4 students, can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za.