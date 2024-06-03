LockDown IT secures SA's 2024 national elections

Visit LockDown IT, a trusted managed security services provider based in Africa, at ITWeb Security Summit 2024.

On 29 May 2024, South Africa held its national elections, a pivotal event for the country's democracy. LockDown IT was entrusted with the critical responsibility of safeguarding the security of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) websites and infrastructure during this heightened period of activity.

The security of the IEC’s digital assets was of paramount importance. As a national key point, the IEC's infrastructure demanded the highest levels of protection against potential cyber threats. Our team at LockDown IT brought our extensive expertise and cutting-edge technology to the forefront to safeguard these vital systems.

Securing this national key point required unparalleled security measures to ensure the integrity and success of the South African elections. Our team is proud to have played a significant role in this crucial undertaking and ensuring free and fair elections for all South Africans.

