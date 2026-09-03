Logicalis accelerates sustainability progress in FY26 Responsible Business Report

Logicalis' 2026 CIO Report.

Logicalis, the global technology service provider, today announced significant progress against its responsible business strategy, achieving a 34% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since FY22, increasing renewable electricity usage to 42%, and completing the rollout of its own learning management system to enhance employee training and development.

The company also invested US$352 000 in community projects and charitable initiatives, representing a 51.7% increase year on year.

The achievements form part of Logicalis' FY26 Responsible Business Report and demonstrate how sustainability, inclusion and community investment are creating long-term value and resilience for Logicalis, its employees and wider ecosystem.

Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis, said: "Responsible business is not separate from business success. It is how organisations build resilience in an increasingly complex world. Technology continues to create opportunities for growth and innovation, but the organisations best positioned to succeed are those that innovate responsibly, invest in their people, contribute positively to society and demonstrate environmental stewardship. Our FY26 results show meaningful progress against our climate commitments, alongside continued investment in our people and the communities we serve."

Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis.

Logicalis' progress comes as businesses face a growing challenge to balance technology innovation with its wider environmental impact. As organisations increase investment in AI, cloud and data, considerations including energy efficiency, skills and long-term sustainability are becoming an increasingly important part of technology decision-making.

Logicalis' 2026 CIO Report highlights that challenge. Just 39% of CIOs are extremely confident that their organisation actively measures and manages the environmental impact of its AI initiatives, while only 41% say energy efficiency is prioritised in AI deployment. With AI adoption accelerating, the findings highlight the need for organisations to consider environmental impact alongside performance, security and return on investment when making technology decisions.

FY26 responsible business highlights

Logicalis reported significant progress across its environmental, social and governance priorities, including:

26% year-on-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Carbon-neutral operations maintained for a second consecutive year.

42% renewable electricity usage, up from 22% in FY25.

77% of suppliers by spend now have science-based targets, supporting Logicalis' ambition to reach 85% by FY28.

More than 7 150 technical certifications achieved by employees across cloud, data, AI, networking and security disciplines.

19 community projects around the world focused on STEM education and diversity in tech.

Logicalis first achieved carbon-neutral operations across Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2025, marking an important milestone in its longer-term journey to net zero. In FY26, the company maintained carbon-neutral operations for a second consecutive year while continuing to reduce absolute emissions, with Scope 1 and 2 emissions now 34% below its FY22 baseline. Logicalis' environmental strategy remains aligned with science-based targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The company is committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by FY30, ensuring 85% of suppliers by spend have science-based targets by FY28, and achieving net-zero emissions across the value chain by FY50.

Nick Zinzan, Head of ESG at Logicalis International and parent company Datatec, said: "Responsible business is ultimately about creating long-term value. Our progress in FY26 demonstrates that sustainability can be both ambitious and practical when it is embedded into business strategy.

Nick Zinzan, Head of ESG at Logicalis International and parent company Datatec. (Image: AI-enhanced)

"By focusing on reducing emissions, increasing renewable energy adoption, engaging suppliers and investing in skills, we are building a stronger and more resilient business. At the same time, our continued investment in communities and inclusion is helping create positive outcomes for customers, colleagues, partners and society."

Building on Logicalis' first Scope 1 and 2 carbon-neutral milestone in 2025, the focus is now on maintaining that progress while continuing to reduce absolute emissions and addressing the wider impact of its value chain.

Zinzan continued: "Achieving carbon-neutral operations was an important milestone, but it was never the end goal. Maintaining that position for a second year while continuing to reduce our absolute emissions shows why sustained action matters.

"The next phase requires us to keep driving down the emissions within our own operations while working with our suppliers towards our wider value-chain commitments. Having 77% of suppliers by spend now committed to science-based targets is encouraging progress, but we know there is more to do as we work towards our FY28 and longer-term net-zero goals," concluded Zinzan.

As organisations increasingly seek technology partners that can help them achieve both business and sustainability objectives, Logicalis continues to invest in solutions and services that support responsible growth, digital transformation and long-term resilience.