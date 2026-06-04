LotusFlare’s DNO™ Cloud Powers the Launch of Pi in South Africa

LotusFlare, a leading provider of cloud-native, AI-driven digital commerce and monetization platforms for communications service providers (CSPs), today announced its partnership with MTN South Africa to power the launch of its new digital brand, Pi.

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At the core of Pi is LotusFlare’s DNO™ Cloud—a fully digital, cloud-native BSS platform that enables delivering a seamless, app-first customer experience at scale. From onboarding to plan management, Pi customers can access 5G mobile, fixed wireless, and travel eSIM services within minutes—without contracts, credit checks, or call centres—through a single, intuitive interface.

DNO™ Cloud underpins the entire Pi ecosystem, including front-end digital experiences, product catalog, order management, converged charging, billing, and eSIM orchestration. Deployed on public cloud infrastructure in compliance with South African regulations, the platform provides the agility, scalability, and speed required to rapidly launch and evolve digital-first offerings.

By leveraging DNO™ Cloud, Pi ecosystem established a next-generation digital platform that not only accelerates time-to-market but also enables continuous innovation—setting a new standard for customer experience and operational efficiency in the region.

“Our partnership with Pi is a defining moment not just for MTN, but for the telecoms industry in South Africa at large,” said Sam Gadodia, CEO of LotusFlare. “With DNO™ Cloud at its foundation, Pi represents a bold step forward in reimagining how telecom services are built, delivered, and experienced, unlocking new possibilities in South Africa and beyond.”

“Our partnership with LotusFlare to launch Pi represents a pivotal step in redefining the customer experience in South Africa. By accelerating our digital capabilities, we are not only transforming how we serve customers but also strengthening MTN’s leadership in a rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape,” said Ernst Fonternel, MTN South Africa’s Chief Consumer Officer: Postpaid & Home.