MacBook Neo: Expanding the Mac experience across your business

MacBook Neo: Expanding the Mac experience.

For years, many businesses have been a tale of two operating systems. The creative departments and C-suite running on Mac devices, with the rest of the company working on a separate platform. While familiarity and user preference play a part, this division has largely been a compromise driven by budget, as the price of deploying Mac across the entire organisation was never justifiable.

Until now.

With the introduction of the new MacBook Neo, that compromise is over. Apple has created a Mac that is not just more accessible, it is the catalyst that turns the Mac family into a truly scalable portfolio. This means businesses can now right-size their investment by choosing the perfect Mac for each role, unifying their entire team on a smarter and more secure platform.

A new tier of capability for your business

The MacBook Neo extends the Mac family, creating that new entry point for your business. It delivers the full Mac experience, from its thin, light and durable aluminium build to the brilliant Liquid Retina display, at a price point that directly competes with other business laptops. This finally debunks the myth that a premium Mac experience is out of reach for roles in human resources, finance, sales and frontline retail.

Productivity that is truly portable

Today's workforce is mobile, but the experience is often dictated by the nearest power outlet. While most business laptops offer portability, their battery life rarely lasts a full workday. This creates a constant "battery anxiety", forcing people to hunt for power outlets and plan their day around charging.

The MacBook Neo changes this. With up to 16 hours of battery life, it delivers true, all-day power. Your team can work a full day from client sites, between meetings or at home, without ever thinking about their battery level. This freedom is delivered in a durable design built for the realities of work on the go. And unlike many laptops that must be plugged in to deliver full power, the A18 Pro chip delivers the same fast, responsive experience whether it is on battery or not.

An experience your employees already love

Beyond the balance sheet, the MacBook Neo offers an unmatched user experience. In a world where most of your employees already use an iPhone, a Mac is instantly familiar, slotting seamlessly into their lives. Features like Universal Clipboard, which lets you copy text on an iPhone and paste it on your Mac, create a frictionless workflow that improves productivity from day one.

The A18 Pro chip is designed to make everyday business tasks feel effortless, from spreadsheets to video calls. The premium keyboard, silent fanless design and sharp 1080p camera all contribute to a better, more engaging work experience.

A complete business solution

To make the transition seamless, Digicape has created the MacBook Neo Business Starter Kit. This all-in-one package is designed to get your team up and running without disruption, saving you over R8 700 and bundling the MacBook Neo with everything your business needs:

Apple 20W USB-C power adapter

An extended warranty for peace of mind

Basic migration and set-up services

Mac orientation training for your staff

Ninety days of free remote business support

This positions the MacBook Neo not just as an affordable device, but as a complete, cost-effective business solution.

Trade-in of PCs or Mac devices

To make adoption even more accessible, Digicape also offers a guaranteed trade-in value. Businesses can trade in an eligible Mac and receive R5 000, or trade in an eligible PC and receive R3 000, to use towards a new Mac.

The time is now

The opportunity to standardise on a secure, reliable and well-loved platform is here. Apple has provided the tool, and Digicape provides the seamless pathway.

Ready to change the conversation in your business? Speak to Digicape's Business Solutions team today to discuss how the MacBook Neo Business Starter Kit can empower more of your team.

Speak to the team: https://digicape.biz/49kMIYl