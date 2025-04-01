Made-in-SA faceATT expands across borders

Customers in Zambia are deploying faceATT to enhance security and controls.

FaceATT, an advanced facial recognition app for security, access control, visitor logging and time and attendance, has expanded outside of South Africa as customers in multiple sectors find use cases for the multifaceted app.

Developed in South Africa by AI software development house R8Code, faceATT enables real-time access control and tracking using accurate facial recognition, timestamping and GPS logging on smartphones.

Founder and software developer AJ Makoni says customers across South Africa, and now in Zambia, are deploying faceATT to enhance security and controls in warehouses, hospitality, logistics and manufacturing facilities.

“Three new customers in Zambia have deployed faceATT for different use cases,” Makoni says. One, a property management company, uses it to track whether staff are inspecting properties as scheduled and that they are not using their company vehicles for personal use, using GPS co-ordinates and photographs of the properties they visit. Another new customer that offers security and cash-in-transit services replaced paper-based shift rosters and attendance logs with faceATT facial recognition, GPS and timestamps, which also allows headquarters to track the movement of their employees. A third Zambian customer is a transportation company currently trialling the technology to reduce fuel theft and ensure that drivers do not inflate the distances logged on trips.

Makoni says: “FaceATT is modernising the security industry in multiple ways. It is transforming paper-based processes to digital processes and improving efficiency. Users also save money by paying only for verified and tamper-proof billable service hours, with a real-time attendance register and roster using facial recognition to ensure the right security guards are where they are supposed to be, when they are scheduled to be there. FaceATT is also proving invaluable at complex and office park entrances, where it is used to digitise visitor logs, manage walk-ins and drive-in traffic in real-time, and blacklist visitors.”

FaceATT is continually updating the app as the market requests features to support additional use cases. For example, payroll and HR integrations have been added, and employees can set alarms reminding them to clock out and back in after their lunch breaks. For real-time employee timekeeping and access control, a supervisor can scan each employee’s face as they arrive and they leave, or employees can log in using their own smartphones. FaceATT also includes features to assign, track and manage tasks dynamically within the app.

To learn more, go to https://www.faceatt.com/.