‘Major’ SmartCape upgrades in the works

A SmartCape user at the Durbanville public library.

Cape Town’s SmartCape digital access and literacy programme will receive a digital boost, with upgrades to its computer and public WiFi network , says the city.

The planned upgrades will be supplemented by a R15 million allocation towards modernising IT infrastructure and equipment across the city’s libraries this financial year, it adds.

The plans, announced by the city’s information systems and technology department, are aimed at improving access to digital resources and skills for Cape Town residents.

Initiated in July 2002, the SmartCape programme provides residents with free access to computers, internet connectivity and basic digital skills training at public libraries and community facilities across the city.

While it started out with just five computersand internet access at six public libraries, SmartCape now counts more than 550 000 people as registered users across the city.

“At 101 libraries, residents can use computers to browse the internet, create documents such as CVs and improve typing skills,” says alderman Theresa Uys, mayoral committee member for corporate services.

“These SmartCape computers will be upgraded over the next two financial years. The city is also improving public WiFi with faster speeds and token-less access coming soon, plus expanded WiFi coverage across more city facilities.

“These upgrades will help more residents connect, learn and access opportunities in the digital world.”

According to a statement, SmartCape statistics show robust usage among the 11 to 13 and 41 to 50 age groups. The oldest participant, to date, is an 83-year-old resident who completed the city’s digital literacy training course.

In addition to training and internet access, SmartCape offers local area network gaming, for young people to engage with technology in a constructive way. The city provides 16 gaming stations across various facilities, with activities primarily focused during school holidays.

Another most used application is OpenOffice Writer, typically for drafting documents such as CVs and application forms. It’s followed by a typing tutor programme, which helps users improve their keyboard and digital productivity skills.

“Cape Town’s libraries are some of the most important public spaces in our communities,” states Francine Higham, mayoral committee member for community services and health.

“Every day, residents use them to study, search for jobs, access information and connect to opportunities. That’s why the rollout of high-speed WiFi and SmartCape upgrades across our facilities is so important.

“The demand for these services is clear. In the last six months of 2025, our libraries recorded nearly four million visits, welcomed more than 24 000 new members, and now serve more than 253 000 residents.”