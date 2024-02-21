Make a statement with HONOR X7b

In February, HONOR announced the official availability of the HONOR X7b in South Africa. Featuring a large 256GB storage, long-lasting 6 000mAh battery,(1) 108MP superior main camera,(2) and an ultra-bright display, the HONOR X7b is the perfect statement for today’s movers and shakers. With its well-rounded features and affordability, the new HONOR X Series smartphone offers users an exceptional, uninterrupted user experience.

Uninterrupted access and ample storage capacity

Users who live and breathe content can fully leverage the expansive 256GB3 storage drive, which can keep over 60 000 pictures, 24 000 songs or 950 HD videos(4) onboard. The HONOR X7b is also equipped with the HONOR RAM Turbo (8GB+8GB),(5) an HONOR proprietary technology that moves a portion of flash memory to RAM, meaning 8GB RAM can be increased to 16GB, enabling users to carry on with their tasks seamlessly with ease.

HONOR X7b in Flowing Silver.

Long-lasting battery – 6 000mAh – to support all-day use

The HONOR X7b holds the DXOMARK Battery Gold Label; this is because of its 6 000mAh ultra-large battery, which promises usage of three days on a single charge.(6) It impressively delivers the best battery life among all HONOR X Series smartphones to date. Once fully charged, it can support up to 18 hours of video streaming, 24 hours of social media browsing or 69 hours of music streaming,(7) making it a reliable companion for users who are on the go.

What’s more, the HONOR X7b’s battery exhibits exceptional longevity, with the ability to maintain over 80% of its health even after three years of usage.

HONOR X7b in Midnight Black.

Superior photography capabilities for crystal-sharp visuals

The HONOR X7b boasts a 108MP main camera with a 1/1.67-inch sensor. Boosting light intake massively, the smartphone supports 9-in-1 pixel binning to achieve a pixel size measuring 1.92µm, enabling the camera to capture bright and vivid shots even in challenging low-light conditions. This ensures that night colours inherently pop in images. The HONOR X7b also features the portrait mode that supports 2X zoom, providing a diverse range of use that allows users to capture a wide variety of moments with versatility and flexibility.

Immersive audiovisual experience with hyper-transmissive display

Display real estate matters for today’s entertainment generation. With that in mind, HONOR has designed a 6.8-inch(8) HONOR FullView Display(9) with a 91.3%(10) screen-to-body ratio on the HONOR X7b. It further supports a FHD+ resolution(11) and a colour depth of 16.7 million colours, delivering visuals with stunning clarity and vibrant hues. With 850-nit global high brightness, 700-nit typical brightness, consumers can see the navigation route, reply to messages and stream videos clearly in strong outdoor light.

Delivering the brand’s uncompromising commitment to human-centric technology, the HONOR X7b comes with industry-leading eye comfort features, including circadian night display and dynamic dimming. Having received the certification from TÜV Rheinland(12) for its low blue light emissions, the smartphone is suitable for extended usage without causing eye strain, perfect for today’s digital-savvy generation who spend long hours viewing content on their smartphones.

Furthermore, the HONOR X7b incorporates advanced audio capabilities, thanks to the dual speakers for stereo sound, 200% extra volume and high-resolution sound quality certification, ensuring an immersive audio experience. Whether users are indulging in entertainment or focusing on work-related tasks, the HONOR X7b is well-equipped to meet the demands of various real-life scenarios, providing users with an enjoyable and captivating experience across different activities.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR X7b is designed for the style-conscious user and is available in two stunning colours:(13) Flowing Silver and Midnight Black. The all-new smartphone is available to purchase for R6 499.00 at MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C.

For more information, please visit HONOR at https://www.hihonor.com/za.

(1) Typical value. The rated capacity of the non-removable battery is 5 900mAh.

(2) The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Activating 108MP requires entering the high-res mode for the experience.

(3) The available internal storage may be smaller as part of the internal storage is occupied by software. Actual memory space may change due to application updates, user operations and other related factors.

(4) Data from HONOR labs. Capacity is calculated assuming the file sizes of each song, picture and video are 10MB, 4MB and 250MB respectively. Actual quantity of files may vary by file size.

(5) Data from HONOR labs. Available internal storage may be smaller as part of it is occupied by the operating system and apps.

(6) Data from DXOMARK. The specific usage time may vary depending on the usage scenarios.

(7) Data from HONOR labs. The specific usage time may vary slightly depending on usage habits and scenarios.

(8) With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.8 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

(9) HONOR FullView Display generally refers to the screen of an HONOR device with narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

(10) Data from HONOR labs.

(11) The maximum display resolution is 2 412 x 1 080 pixels. The resolution is measured as a standard rectangle. With a rounded corners design, the effective pixels are slightly less.

(12) The screen has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification. This product is not for medical use and does not have therapeutic functions.

(13) Availability of colour options may vary by region and market.