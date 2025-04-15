Making the move to PowerStore easy

Tony Bartlett, Director of Data Centre Compute, Dell Technologies South Africa.

Simplify your storage migration with PowerStore’s built-in tools

Dell PowerStore’s Universal Storage Import (USI) tools offer a built-in solution to simplify and automate file and block data migrations to the PowerStore platform. Integrated into the PowerStore Management GUI, these tools enable seamless migrations from Dell and third-party storage arrays, reducing complexity, time and cost. This user-friendly integration eliminates the need for extra tools, allowing IT teams to focus on higher-value tasks that drive business growth.

Say goodbye to extra tools and hello to seamless integration

For end-users, USI tools transform complex, resource-intensive migrations into a streamlined, automated process. Customers can consolidate data from multiple sources – Unity, Unity XT, SC Series, PS Series, VNX2, VMAX3, XtremIO and third-party platforms – onto a single PowerStore system. These tools ultimately ensure that migrated data benefits from enterprise-grade data services, exceptional performance, cost efficiency, scalability, integrated data protection, robust cyber security and sustainability features, all with minimal downtime and uninterrupted operations.

Boost VMware migrations with powerful partnerships

It doesn’t stop with PowerStore’s native migration tools for file and block storage – VMware environments can benefit from using Storage vMotion to complement these tools. Together, they provide a powerful combination for simplifying and accelerating transitions to modern infrastructure. Dell’s expertise in VMware solutions ensures seamless workload mobility, zero-downtime migrations and efficient resource utilisation, enhancing performance and operational simplicity. Dell extends these benefits further with ongoing support, innovative solutions and advanced technologies, helping organisations build a resilient and future-ready IT foundation.

Enhance scalability with Dell’s large-scale file migration options

For large-scale (50TB+) file storage migrations, Dell Services provide flexible access to Datadobi, enabling comprehensive migration capabilities.

Unified approach to data migration and management

Together, PowerStore USI tools, Storage vMotion and Datadobi, create a robust, automated migration strategy that supports diverse data types and workloads.

PowerStore’s unified approach delivers a future-ready storage platform that simplifies data consolidation and management, ensuring a seamless and efficient migration experience. For end-users, this means a scalable, versatile solution that supports all workloads while reducing complexity and maximising operational efficiency – making PowerStore the ideal choice for organisations looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving IT landscape.