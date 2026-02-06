Makro opens online store for refurbished devices

Laura Hartnady, VP Marketplace at Massmart.

Makro has entered the refurbished technology market with the launch of Makro Restored, an online store offering pre-owned smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, desktops, audio equipment and gaming consoles.

According to a statement, the new unit aims to make trusted, big-brand tech more accessible to South African consumers, through affordability, quality assurance and warranty-backed products.

The retail giant says Makro Restored devices are sourced from vetted resellers that perform full functional diagnostics, secure data wiping and professional grading before approving each product for resale.

Beyond affordability, Makro says the initiative promotes sustainability by extending the life of devices that might otherwise be discarded, helping to reduce electronic waste.

Laura Hartnady, VP Marketplace at Massmart, explains: “Nielsen trends show that restored tech is now central to consumer choice with, for example, at least 10% of all tech devices bought in the UK being refurbished in the first quarter of 2025.

“It also highlights the emergence of a digitally-savvy, value-driven, eco-conscious consumer who is looking to make a smart investment when purchasing tech, while being cognisant of the impact of their actions on the environment. And the trend is growing all over the world, including in SA. This growth is being driven by rising prices of new devices, increasing acceptance of refurbished products, and a stronger focus on sustainability and re-use.”

Makro Restored devices undergo rigorous checks to ensure reliable performance, though minor cosmetic imperfections that do not affect functionality may remain, says Makro.

Each device is backed by a six- to 12-month limited warranty, depending on the seller, and all undergo secure data wiping to remove previous user information. Only Makro-approved resellers meeting defined industry standards are permitted to list products under the Makro Restored range. Customers must retain proof of purchase for warranty claims, and all devices are subject to Makro’s standard return and refund policy.

“We know that in SA, affordable restored tech devices are also about digital inclusion – giving more people access to the tools they need,” notes Hartnady.

“With the launch of Makro Restored, we are quite excited about leveraging the trusted Makro brand to support the needs of our country’s diverse range of customers in this increasingly digital world we live in.”

The Makro Restored range is now available online. Interested customers can browse the full selection at Makro Restored.