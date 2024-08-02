Management buyout at Sedna Industrial IT Solutions

Anton Fester, managing director of Sedna.

Johannesburg-based Sedna Industrial IT Solutions, a provider of industrial and mining IT solutions, has announced a change in ownership and a renewed focus on expansion in Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA).

The company yesterday revealed that Anton Fester, managing director, and Koos Fourie, technical director, who have been leading the South African business and concentrating on Sedna’s growth in EMEA, acquired 100% of Sedna’s African business.

Following the conclusion of the deal, the original founders and owners of Sedna − Peter Dormehl and Darryl Mitchell − will continue to own and run Sedna in the US, with the Americas remaining a major growth market for the business.

To mark the separation of the businesses, Sedna in SA will rebrand and launch a new website (sedna.net), while Sedna USA will retain its corporate identity and website.

In a recent interview with ITWeb TV, Fester said the company had set its sights on bringing emerging technologies − such as digital twins, edge computing and drones − to SA’s mining industry.

Systems integrator Sedna has long-standing partnerships with companies, including Nokia, to provide wireless connectivity to South African mines.

The partners are also driving private LTE networks at South African mines to boost connectivity, productivity and safety.

“For our customers and partners, not much will change on the surface. The South African owners have been in place for years as leaders,” says Peter Dormehl, CEO of Sedna Inc.

“There will, however, be a change in focus as the two businesses separate to ensure they are best positioned to provide solutions for their respective geographies. Sedna in Africa is going to be focused on growing its business in EMEA, while Sedna Inc in the US is keenly focused on the business in the Americas.”

The firm notes Sedna’s US focus remains on in-pit and underground private 5G networking, as well as the implementation of autonomous mining.

Connected ambitions

“Over the past five years, our team has rolled out autonomous trucks in the US, Australia and Europe. As Nokia partners, we have rolled out cost-effective private 5G solutions on mines in the US,” says Dormehl.

Sedna’s focus in Africa has been on delivering and supporting enabling connectivity technologies, such as private LTE and surface and underground WiFi networks.

These create opportunities for instrumentation convergence, systems integration and data accumulation for reporting and management purposes in the mining industry, it notes.

Fester says Sedna Africa will be “laser-focused” on delivering production-focused enabling technologies, ensuring heavy-duty businesses enjoy the full benefits of Industry 4.0.

Darryl Mitchell, co-founder of Sedna.

Sedna has and continues to add value to industry leaders such as African Rainbow Minerals, Zimplats, Seriti, Thungela, Sibanye Stillwater and DRA, he adds.

“This team delivered Africa’s first licensed spectrum mining private LTE network and the continent’s first underground mining private LTE network. Today, these networks enable surface and subterranean autonomation use cases by leading OEMs. We are proud to be accredited by all leading wireless technology solutions.

“This deal ensures we can build and grow our solutions so that more heavy-duty businesses benefit from cutting-edge industrial technology. With the fast pace of technological change, Africa mustn't be left behind. We can now better align to regional requirements and ensure we have dedicated resources to deliver tailor-made solutions that match needs on the ground as we expand.”

In the South African market, Sedna is a 51% black-owned, Level 1 BBBEE company, contributing to the growth and diversity of the economy, it says.

“While our heritage has been mining and we have built such a strong pedigree there, we are now seeing significant interest from other heavy industry businesses, like ports, manufacturers, oil and gas, among others, and are excited to spark further growth in these sectors going forward,” says Fester.

Concludes Mitchell: “I would like to congratulate Anton and Koos, who have essentially been operating as owners for five years now. Their business and ours are well geared to build on the successes we have achieved and grasp the exciting opportunities ahead.”