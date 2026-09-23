Marketing's new superpower: Adobe Firefly for Teams

Adobe Firefly for Teams. (Image: Dax Data)

Small marketing teams and SMEs run on fast turnarounds, without a designer on hand for every request. They're now turning to AI in an attempt to accomplish more without learning complex tools. One application handles design templates, another generates images, a third supplies stock photos and a fourth handles edits. Each hand-off adds time with separate logins, unclear credits and another chance for the content to drift off brand.

Now there’s a solution. Adobe Firefly for Teams brings creative AI, design and editing into one connected subscription. Generate campaign visuals, retouch images and finalise content ready for publishing, all in one place.

“Dax Data has recently launched Adobe Firefly for Teams in Africa. This is your all-in-one creative studio – generate images, video and audio with Firefly, design social content and branded assets in Adobe Express Premium, and refine visuals in Photoshop, all from your web browser,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of local Adobe distributor, Dax Data.

Firefly is redefining content creation for marketers and small businesses in all industries. All you need is an idea to quickly produce social graphics, flyers, videos and other marketing content that fits your brand.

Unlock the power of generative AI for scalable creative solutions:

Generate professional content in minutes, not days. Turn a simple prompt into a finished social post or product image – AI accelerates the work; your team drives the creative direction.



Turn a simple prompt into a finished social post or product image – AI accelerates the work; your team drives the creative direction. Access all the AI models your team needs in one place. Firefly for Teams includes Adobe Firefly models plus leading partner models, such as Google, OpenAI and Runway – all under a single subscription, with no additional contracts.



Firefly for Teams includes Adobe Firefly models plus leading partner models, such as Google, OpenAI and Runway – all under a single subscription, with no additional contracts. Cut costs by replacing multiple AI tools with one subscription. Firefly for Teams bundles Firefly generative AI, Adobe Express Premium and Photoshop on web and mobile in one plan – no need to pay separately for design, stock photo or editing tools.



Firefly for Teams bundles Firefly generative AI, Adobe Express Premium and Photoshop on web and mobile in one plan – no need to pay separately for design, stock photo or editing tools. Firefly Models are commercially safe – trained on licensed content so your team can create and publish with confidence, without legal risk.



– trained on licensed content so your team can create and publish with confidence, without legal risk. Shared brand libraries and an admin console to keep teams consistent and IT in control.

When generative AI supports repetitive or production-heavy tasks, teams can spend more time on long-term creative strategy, deeper market research and thoughtful campaign expansion. Instead of rushing to meet production deadlines, creatives can focus on what differentiates exceptional work from adequate output and how brand messaging can better resonate with customers.

Adobe Firefly for Teams. (Image: Dax Data)

AI can also make it easier for teams to expand into new formats and channels. Teams that once struggled to keep up with static image production may be able to explore video variations, animated content or additional campaign formats. Channel expansion to platforms like YouTube becomes more feasible when AI supports parts of the production workload while human teams continue to guide strategy, quality and brand guidelines.

Save time and create standout brand content with Adobe Firefly.

With award-winning, commercially safe creative AI and exclusive business features, Adobe Firefly helps teams bring exceptional brand content to life faster than ever. Contact the Dax Data team for details on plans and pricing: www.daxdata.co.za.