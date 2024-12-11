Mastercard and Xsolla Level Up the Gaming Experience With Pay With Points in Poland

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and Mastercard are bringing their partnership to Poland for the first time through Alior Bank. Mastercard cardholders with Alior Bank can now use Xsolla Pay with Points to redeem their loyalty points for in-game purchases directly in Xsolla’s Pay Station. Enabled by Mastercard’s digital redemptions capabilities, this integration will allow gamers to pay with loyalty points in a simple and secure way.

The gaming industry is growing rapidly, with the global number of gamers reaching new heights year after year. However, in-game payments remain an area with room for improvement. Over 40% of consumers report needing assistance with purchasing in-game currency, and over 30% feel that making purchases in online games involves too many steps.

Xsolla Pay with Points helps solve that problem with a seamless solution that’s fully integrated into the customized Xsolla Pay Station checkout. Using credit card loyalty points earned from everyday spending, Mastercard cardholders with Alior Bank can buy their favorite games, in-game items, and virtual currencies without leaving the gaming platform. Now, when a gamer in Poland wants to make a purchase online for their game using their Mastercard as the form of payment, the points can be redeemed through a simple and user-friendly check-out with fewer clicks and greater confidence.

Hear from the teams

“This collaboration with Alior Bank and Mastercard represents a significant innovation in connecting financial services with gaming. By allowing players to use loyalty points for in-game purchases, we’re creating a seamless and rewarding experience that adds value to everyday transactions and the gaming industry,” said Anton Zelenin, Chief Product Officer, Fintech, Xsolla.

“Working with Mastercard and Alior Bank on the Pay with Points Solution allows us to offer players a simple, safe, and secure way to use loyalty points directly in their favorite games. Consumers can now use those earned points from everyday transactions to mark in-game purchases for digital items and virtual goods to level up their gaming experience,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Our goal is to provide equal access and opportunity to everyone, and this integration in Poland demonstrates what is possible for players and developers worldwide.”

Commenting on the launch Scott Abrahams, executive vice president, Global Partnerships, at Mastercard said, “Mastercard embeds technologies and solutions into everyday activities to enhance consumer experiences, and our loyalty redemptions capabilities are just one great example. Our work with Xsolla and Alior Bank demonstrates the industry collaboration that we are driving across the gaming ecosystem globally to enable secure and simple payments and deliver added value that supports people's passions.”

“This solution is another step in building valuable experiences that combine pleasure with everyday benefits. Games play an essential role in the lives of many of our customers, which is why we are happy to support their passion by offering a new way of using loyalty points. Thanks to it, they can develop games during everyday activities, such as shopping,” says Mateusz Tomczak, Product Development Manager at Alior Bank.

To learn about Pay with Points with Xsolla, visit xsolla.pro/pwp1. You can find more details about Mastercard’s digital redemptions solutions here.