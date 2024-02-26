Mavenir and QCT Introduce Industry DU Powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors With Intel vRAN Boost to Promote High Performance Flexibility for Open RAN Deployments

Mavenir and QCT collaborate with Intel to introduce the QuantaEdge EGX77B-1U short form factor server to support Open RAN deployments.

The QuantaEdge EGX77B-1U is a short depth (300mm), low power consumption, highly expandable Multi-Access Edge Computing server featuring the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor with Intel vRAN Boost and expandable memory for centralized and distributed Radio Access Networks that are ORAN, TIP, and NEBS GR63 Level 3 and GR3108 Class 2 compliant for 4G and 5G services. Detailed specifications of the EGX77B-1U can be found at both the Mavenir and QCT booths at Mobile World Congress.

Mavenir has been working with Intel diligently to harness and realise the benefits of Intel 4th Gen Xeon processors with Intel vRAN boost. The close collaboration has yielded extensive optimisations among the DU software, Intel’s processor, and the latest advancements in Intel’s FlexRAN reference software across 4G and 5G. These new capabilities and features will now be available on DU platforms, including QuantaEdge EGX77B-1U.

Mike Yang, President of QCT said, “QCT is pleased to collaborate with leading partners in the wireless ecosystem, like Mavenir and Intel, to enable innovations taking advantage of 5G Open RAN. By providing standards-compliant, cost-effective, and robust open platforms, QCT is committed to accelerating a diversity of innovative applications not only at the data centre but also at the edge.”

“Mavenir and QCT are at the forefront of industry innovation, offering high-performance Open RAN software and DU platforms powered by Intel’s latest vRAN processor with Intel vRAN Boost – the world’s first vRAN processor with fully integrated acceleration,” said Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Access Networking Division at Intel. “Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to providing flexible solutions designed to meet the widely varying form factor, power consumption, and environmental requirements of global markets.”

Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir CEO said, “Mavenir is excited for this strategic collaboration with QCT and Intel. This new optimised high capacity 1U chip-down edge server broadens our portfolio of options and expands our Open RAN solution blueprint while leveraging the complementary strengths of each of our respective companies.”

The companies will continue to collaborate and work to satisfy customer demands for a diversity of leading-edge performance and cost optimised options when it comes to the design, supply and deployment of open 5G network solutions.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.