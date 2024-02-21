Mavenir and Turkcell Accelerate Time to Market for Innovation with New Network Automation Services

Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, and Turkcell, Türkiye’s leading converged telecommunication and technology services provider, have announced a new phase in their long partnership with the deployment of Mavenir’s market leading Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation to enhance Turkcell’s Voice over LTE services for its 20 million VoLTE subscribers.

Mavenir provides a CI/CD framework based on industry-leading open-source components that seamlessly integrates with a customer-defined software delivery process, using open APIs of Mavenir. Mavenir’s CI/CD automation framework supports Day 1 Initial Deployment and Day 2 life cycle management of Turkcell IMS Network Functions at scale across multiple clusters and multiple types of Network Function (NF). Its GIT-based software delivery model enables full version control with history and automatic traceability of current and past deployments, upgrades and rollbacks with enhanced security and validation through CD pipeline.

This automation reduces the time, the cost and the resource required to implement new software and roll out of new features in the network, significantly reducing the time needed to bring innovative new services to customers and increasing Turkcell’s competitive advantage.

The introduction of Mavenir’s CI/CD framework into the Turkcell network drives the software delivery process for rapid and regular automatic upgrade of Turkcell’s services, including VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, and SMS over IP (ToIP). CI/CD leverages automation of the software lifecycle, introducing improvements into the network without impacting performance or degrading service levels.

Turkcell customers benefit from more robust network quality, reliability and efficiency, with automated identification of potential network issues making it easier and faster for Turkcell to address without impacting subscribers’ experiences.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Chief Network Technologies Officer at Turkcell, said, “Network operations tend to become more complex with the increasing release frequencies and network integrations. Applying these changes in accordance with CI/CD best practices is vital for more sustainable network operations. Our partnership with Mavenir catalyzed the lifecyle management of IMS network functions, and created an important milestone in our network automation journey.”

Brandon Larson, SVP, Cloud, AI & IMS at Mavenir, said: “Turkcell Group and Mavenir have worked together for more than a decade, and the Turkcell networks incorporate a significant number of Mavenir solutions. We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with this new automation, which will further streamline network operations for Turkcell as well as delivering notable savings on operational expenditure and reinforcing network quality for their customers.”