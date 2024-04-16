Mavenir Digital BSS Now Available on Amazon Web Services Marketplace

Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces that the Mavenir Digital Enablement (MDE) is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Mavenir’s Digital Enablement (MDE) Business Support System (BSS) stack with composable architecture allows Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to implement innovative strategies and new selling models quickly, cost-effectively and with minimal risk, with the ability to test models iteratively and speed time-to-market without increasing capital and resource costs. MDE’s comprehensive set of modules already run on AWS – for reduced application-to-infrastructure test times – and span customer management, product catalog, order management, CRM, billing, converged charging, API monetization and network slice charging. With low-code/no-code visual builders and templated solutions-in-a-box, MDE is now available as a one-stop destination and digital marketplace for CSPs looking to implement new or complex models simply and agilely.

MDE offers a low-risk route to introducing profitable new business models such as split or sponsored billing, new package product offerings incorporating third-party solutions, automation for inter-partner manual tasks such as catalog mapping, and notifications mapping for service delivery to improve operational efficiency and the customer experience.

Mavenir’s Digital BSS has achieved platinum certification from TM Forum, with open APIs ensuring seamless integration with existing or new third-party systems and eliminating the need for resource-intensive system integration effort.

Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Mavenir’s Digital Business Enablement commented: “Mavenir’s Digital BSS is a transformative solution for service providers looking to stay ahead of the competition and launch innovative offerings in a fast time-to-market. Our arrival on AWS Marketplace is a strategic acceleration of our mission to drive sustainable global network automation and monetization, empowering the world’s operators to roll out advanced digital experiences at scale.”

He added: “By facilitating end-to-end digitization of customer interactions and streamlining collaboration with third-party partners – all within a stable and agile architecture – MDE Digital BSS provides service providers with a complete innovation framework to create seamless, personalized network service experiences for customers, and realize the gains with flexible monetization capabilities.”

John Abraham, Principal Analyst, Appledore Research noted: “One of the main innovation barriers for CSPs is the inflexibility of incumbent legacy BSS ecosystems, which require substantial investment in time, cost, and operational resources to enable new revenue models and service capabilities. Simplifying the path to the timely introduction of new business models and innovative best practices, as Mavenir is enabling with its MDE solution, provides CSPs with a distinct advantage in time to market and TCO.”

The MDE platform not only enables greenfield service providers to bring new services to market rapidly but also empowers brownfield service providers to modernize their legacy stack, accelerate digital transformation, and provides a viable path to migrate to 5G while co-existing with existing technologies (2G/3G/4G). MDE brings marketplace capabilities to service providers to cross sell 3 Party Partner-led product and services integrated with CSPs and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) worldwide. The platform uses advanced AI-ML engines to derive intelligence from customer and network data, which is then used to recommend new products based on historical behavior, and also delivers categorization capabilities that enable service providers to fully capitalize on their rich datasets – bringing new revenues and boosting customer stickiness.

