Mavenir, Qualcomm and EchoStar Achieve Industry-First 5G Open RAN RedCap Demonstration on the Boost Mobile Network

Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, Qualcomm and EchoStar successfully demonstrated the Reduced Capability (RedCap) 5G capabilities of its Open virtualized Radio Access Network (Open vRAN) solution on the Boost Mobile Network in the U.S. This milestone demonstration – delivered using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System – marks the first validation of 3GPP RedCap 5G capabilities on an Open RAN network, indicating significant promise for existing and future 5G IoT and connected device use cases.

RedCap solutions are designed to provide enhanced coverage via low power, reducing commercial connectivity costs for use cases that do not require full broadband capabilities – from connected consumer devices to enterprise IoT applications. For EchoStar, integrating RedCap capabilities into its Open RAN network allows it to expand its market reach, unlocking access to untapped revenue streams and monetization opportunities through serving a wider range of simpler and lower power 5G devices and applications. It also gives the company the ability to better-tailor services to meet the unique and diverse needs of strategically important customer segments.

Commenting on the company’s accomplishment, BG Kumar, President of Mavenir’s Access Networks, Platforms and MDE said: “As the industry continues to explore the gains of Open RAN architectures, Mavenir's pioneering work with RedCap on the Boost Mobile Network is a further example of our relentless commitment to driving innovation and moving the dial in the evolution of Open RAN networks. Our trailblazing demonstration is a transformative step forward for operators looking to maximize their paths to 5G revenue through ubiquitous device connectivity, and lays the groundwork for the more flexible, scalable, and energy-efficient mobile networks of the future.”

“EchoStar continues to innovate and drive evolution within the Open RAN network space,” said Eben Albertyn, EVP & Chief Technology Officer, EchoStar. “Mavenir’s work with RedCap on our Boost Mobile Network gives us yet another way to offer tailored connectivity solutions to better meet the needs of our customers across all industry segments.”

"Qualcomm Technologies continues to push the boundaries of wireless innovation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of connectivity," said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President, and General Manager, Wireless and Broadband Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "5G RedCap will play a critical role in maximizing the efficient use of next‑gen networks, and we applaud the Open vRAN demonstration of those capabilities by Mavenir and EchoStar today, a true milestone for the industry."