Mavenir, VIAVI, and CableLabs Complete Open RAN 3GPP Security Assurance Testing During the Spring 2024 O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFest

Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, together with VIAVI Solutions and CableLabs, today announce a significant milestone for the security of the Open RAN ecosystem - having successfully completed 3GPP Security Assurance Testing for the RU, DU, and CU, collectively known as the gNodeB (gNB) functional security requirements defined in the 3GPP specifications. This milestone was achieved during the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2024.

The testing, conducted by CableLabs at the Kyrio Open Test and Integration Center, showcased a significant advancement in gNB security test automation. This milestone also highlights the security test efficiency gains and potential for expedited security testing cycles in future implementations of OpenRAN gNBs consisting of O-RU plus O-DU and O-CU implemented to O-RAN compliant interface specifications.

"We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone in Open RAN security assurance testing," said BG Kumar, President, Access Networks, Platforms and MDE of Mavenir. "Our collaboration with VIAVI and CableLabs demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the security and reliability of Open RAN systems, which is critical for widespread adoption. This successful O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFest 3GPP security assurance testing will contribute towards extending Mavenir’s Security accreditation as defined by the GSMA and 3GPP - NESAS assuring security assessment across Mavenir’s Open RAN products."

"The successful completion of 3GPP Security Assurance Testing for gNB security functional requirements is a testament to the power of collaboration in the Open RAN ecosystem," added Dr. Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer of VIAVI. "Working together with Mavenir and CableLabs, we advanced automation of security testing in a highly efficient and reliable framework that will enable the industry to accelerate adoption."

"Mavenir, VIAVI, and CableLabs have demonstrated their commitment to security and test automation in the Open RAN ecosystem," said David Debrecht, Vice President of Wireless Technologies, at CableLabs. "This milestone is a significant step towards ensuring the widespread adoption of secure open radio access networks, which will bring numerous benefits to consumers and businesses alike."

Notes to the Editor:

- Official Press Release from the O-RAN ALLIANCE regarding the Global PlugFest Spring 2024