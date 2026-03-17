Maxtec, Bluebeam announce strategic partnership

Maxtec will provide localised onboarding, training and ongoing partner support.

Bluebeam, which positions itself as a leading developer of PDF-based collaboration solutions for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide, has partnered with Maxtec, a QBS Technology Group company, to expand secure digital collaboration capabilities across southern and eastern Africa. Together, the companies aim to empower design and construction teams with efficient, connected and streamlined project workflows.

This partnership marks an exciting addition to Maxtec’s expanding vendor portfolio, bringing Bluebeam’s industry-leading solutions to the regional market. Trusted by millions of professionals globally, Bluebeam’s flagship solution, Bluebeam Revu, enables teams to create, mark up and collaborate on PDF drawings and documents in real-time, improving project accuracy, reducing rework and enhancing productivity across the entire project life cycle.

As digital transformation accelerates within the construction and infrastructure sectors, organisations face increasing pressure to improve collaboration, reduce delays and manage complex documentation securely. By combining Bluebeam’s powerful document management and real-time collaboration capabilities with Maxtec’s regional expertise, enablement programmes and partner ecosystem, customers gain access to scalable, secure and efficient project workflows tailored to the African market.

Through this partnership, Maxtec will provide localised onboarding, training and ongoing partner support, ensuring architecture, engineering and construction firms can rapidly adopt Bluebeam’s solutions and maximise value from day one. The collaboration also strengthens Maxtec’s strategic focus on delivering best-in-class technologies that drive operational efficiency and digital resilience.

Cherene Loots, Product Manager at Maxtec, said: “Our partnership with Bluebeam allows us to bring a globally trusted collaboration platform to the AEC industry across Africa. By combining Bluebeam’s purpose-built project solutions with Maxtec’s enablement and regional expertise, we are helping our partners and their customers improve project visibility, enhance team collaboration and deliver projects more efficiently.”

Cherene Loots, Product Manager at Maxtec.

Lisa Müller, Channel Marketing Manager EMEA at Bluebeam, said: “At Bluebeam, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships to drive meaningful growth and innovation. Maxtec’s strong regional expertise and commitment to enabling their partner ecosystem make them an ideal partner to expand Bluebeam’s presence across southern and eastern Africa. Together, we’re excited to bring our digital collaboration solutions closer to architecture, engineering and construction professionals in the region and support project teams in working more connected, efficient and digitally enabled throughout the entire project life cycle.”

Lisa Müller, Channel Marketing Manager EMEA, Bluebeam.

To learn more, visit: https://maxtec.co.za/products/bluebeam/