MCi enhances client experiences, back-office efficiencies for wealth, investment managers with NetCIS platform

Global, regional and local markets are full of economic uncertainties at the moment, requiring leaders in the wealth and investment industry to rethink the way their organisations operate. Wealth and investment managers are constantly seeking innovative ways to optimise operations, reduce costs and deliver seamless experiences to their clients.

MCi is transforming the landscape of wealth and investment management with its cutting-edge NetCIS platform, a comprehensive solution designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, ensure regulatory compliance and provide growth opportunities through innovation.

NetCIS can be seamlessly integrated with existing systems, such as trading and portfolio management solutions, ensuring a quick, smooth transition and enhanced operational efficiency. By leveraging this integration capability, firms can maintain their current infrastructure while benefiting from the advanced automation and optimisation NetCIS provides.

NetCIS’ modular framework allows organisations to select only the functions required to upgrade their existing systems to meet their business needs. The NetCIS modules include Online Share Trading, Client Onboarding and an Advisor Portal for intermediaries, ensuring a more integrated and efficient client service approach. Beyond client-facing enhancements, NetCIS can also significantly optimise back-office operations with its Cash Management Module and Corporate Actions Management Module.

By implementing the NetCIS platform, wealth and investment managers can achieve improved operational efficiency, enhanced compliance and greater client satisfaction within a short period of time. The automation of critical back-office functions minimises manual intervention, reduces costs and boosts profitability, allowing firms to focus on strategic growth and client engagement.