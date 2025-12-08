MediaKind and Harmonic’s Video Business to Combine, Creating a Leading Streaming-Infrastructure Platform

MediaKind, a global leader in cloud-based video streaming technology, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Video Business of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) for approximately $145 million. Following a French employee works council consultation process, the parties would immediately execute a purchase agreement, and the transaction would be expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The transaction creates a world-class independent SaaS streaming infrastructure provider by combining two established video technology organizations with complementary strengths in SaaS streaming, appliance platforms, and cloud AV workloads. The combined company will serve a blue-chip customer base, generate more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), over $150 million in annual appliance revenue, and, as a business 100% focused on video, create an enhanced foundation for long-term growth. Additionally, this transaction is expected to strengthen financial and operational stability, giving customers greater confidence in the continuity and reliability of their video-infrastructure partner as the market evolves.

By uniting world-class engineering teams, R&D centers and product road maps, MediaKind will accelerate innovation and bring next-generation video solutions to market faster. With aligned technologies and a shared cloud-neutral strategy, the combined business will be well positioned to deliver new features more quickly and support customers across both cloud and appliance environments.

“This combination would represent a meaningful step forward in our long-term strategy and reflect our commitment to supporting customers with enhanced product solutions,” said Allen Broome, CEO of MediaKind. “By joining Harmonic’s Video Business with MediaKind, we would strengthen our ability to invest across our entire portfolio, led by an expanded and complementary research and development platform that will significantly accelerate innovation. Together, we would create the leading independent streaming infrastructure company, giving customers a stronger, more reliable partner to power the future of video.”

Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic added, "This strategic transaction will, if completed, advance the growth strategies of both companies. It would allow Harmonic to zero in on its core Broadband segment, while ensuring the Video Business, its customers and dedicated employees become part of an organization committed to the future of video delivery. We are incredibly proud of our Video team’s accomplishments and look forward to the next chapter of this business’s growth under MediaKind.”

Advisors:

Davis Polk & Wardwell is serving as legal advisor to MediaKind, and Moelis & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to Harmonic, and Jefferies LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor.