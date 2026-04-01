Meet your AI assistant: MobiAgent set to supercharge BPO businesses

MobiAgent is designed to work alongside humans. (Image source: 123RF)

By now, most business owners are well aware of the simple maxim that if you’re not using AI, you’re getting left behind. The trickier question by far is how to get AI working for your business and adding measurable, traceable value – and digital telecommunications innovator iMobility has the answer with its MobiAgent solution.

“While anyone can use free ChatGPT or other tools, the value delivered is the same for everyone. So, while there may be an efficiency boost, it is evenly spread and doesn’t do anything particularly special for any one individual,” points out iMobility Marketing and Projects Manager Shiaam Abrahams.

Abrahams says MobiAgent is a differentiated AI providing practically instant targeted functionality for its telecommunications channel partners.

“MobiAgent complements our suite of cloud services and is predominantly targeted at our business process outsourcing clients – those running call centres, often servicing national and international clients,” Abrahams explains.

Delving into the functionality offered by MobiAgent, Abrahams says the solution automates tasks, handles administration and locates and packages information so people don’t have to. Each MobiAgent is tied to a user or group of users (either humans or other agents) and facilitates multiple capabilities. Standard personas include office assistant, receptionist, bookings agents, scheduling and basic order status verifications and updates. Persona modification means MobiAgent adapts to other common tasks.

Abrahams says MobiAgent is designed to enable optimal value by working alongside humans. “It doesn’t replace people, but augments and enhances our work. Humans are then less occupied with low-value repetitive work and can focus more of time on their customers.”

This reflects iMobility’s broader approach of combining people with AI for best results.

Noting that contact centre agents deal with a lot of stress and can be overwhelmed with tasks and the sheer pace of work, Abrahams says when they see MobiAgent as a skilled helper taking care of administrative tasks, a 'eureka' moment follows. After all, it helps with routine processes, and leaves time to take more calls, complete more tickets and become better at customer service.

Up a few levels, and BPO operators appreciate MobiAgent as a service underpinning growth and scale. With more efficient AI-augmented contact centre agents, head counts no longer grow at the same pace the client book does. “It’s doing more with less. And doing so while making the workplace more pleasant with reduced stress,” Abrahams adds.

Configured and put to work, the benefits of MobiAgent are clear. AI doesn’t keep office hours, so the solution works around the clock. Training an agent is faster than training or onboarding people, and the assistance provided means people get more done, delivering a staff optimisation advantage. Costs are lowered, revenue can improve and BPO providers can look forward to improved and better-scaled customer experience, without staff burnout.

Remarkably, MobiAgent is deployable within days, and for a cost which clients often find surprisingly low. “That’s particularly the case when comparing with the overheads involved in hiring and training new people. And, as we’ve all seen from personal use of AI tools, the time to value is often measured in days or even hours, rather than weeks, months or years.”

However, Abrahams stresses that the introduction of AI, including MobiAgent, should always be done with a clear business case. Fortunately, she says iMobility’s client base and target market is receptive to AI and is generally at the point of adoption.

“You do want to be sure you’re not putting the cart before the horse. But we’ve seen a massive move to AI in a very short space of time. Nobody needs convincing that AI is the way of the future – but what remains essential is that clarity of what you’re expecting from it, and how AI actually helps the people using it.”

She adds that South Africa generally finds itself in a 'Goldilocks zone' for AI adoption. “Any technology needs sufficient maturity before going into production. Right now, AI is at that point, so there is an opportunity to make a major difference with the right solutions, the right reasons and the right technology.”

For a demonstration of MobiAgent’s capabilities, visit iMobility https://imgroup.co.za/contact/.