Meeting evolving supply chain demands head-on

The Datalogix Matrix 930 scanner for uninterrupted productivity. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Delivering uninterrupted productivity, exceptionally high resolution and unmatched imaging performance, the Matrix 930 scanner establishes a new benchmark for unattended bar code reading on wide conveyor systems.

As supply chains become increasingly automated and parcel volumes continue to grow, logistics operations require data capture solutions that combine exceptional speed, precision and reliability.

In order to meet these evolving demands, the Datalogic Matrix 930 – available in South Africa through DCI Scanning – has been developed to deliver unmatched imaging performance, while establishing a new benchmark for unattended bar code reading on wide conveyor systems, through advanced image-based inspection capabilities.

What sets this solution apart is its industry-leading 28-megapixel image sensor, which is capable of capturing images at up to 30 frames per second, while maintaining full resolution. By using an 8 000-pixel-wide sensor, a single reader is able to cover conveyor widths of up to 1 200mm, eliminating the need for multiple cameras or complex mirror systems.

Thanks to this exceptionally high image resolution, the Matrix 930 is able to read not only standard 1D and 2D bar codes, but is equally effective for applications involving high-density codes, optical character recognition (OCR), hazardous material (Hazmat) detection, pattern recognition and other image-based inspection tasks.

It achieves this through three advanced focusing methods, namely Dynamic Focus, Sequential Focus and Software Adjustable Focus. These are able to ensure consistently sharp images, regardless of package height or positioning. It also leverages the industry's first optional integrated range sensor, which automatically measures object distance and continuously adjusts focus in real-time. What this does is it eliminates the need for external dimensioning devices, while at the same time simplifying installation and improving reading accuracy.

The key to success for high-speed logistics operations is to deliver uninterrupted productivity. Thanks to Datalogic's advanced PackTrack technology – which is able to maintain reliable decoding performance, even when packages on the conveyor have reduced spacing between items – throughput can be increased significantly without compromising read rates.

Similarly, it offers a feature called Region of Interest (ROI) Windowing, which enables higher frame rates by analysing only selected portions of captured images, thereby improving performance in specialised applications.

Ease of deployment is one of the key goals of the technology, and it is designed to allow system integrators and maintenance teams to configure and commission installations quickly. It provides multilingual access from virtually any operating system, including PCs and tablets, as well set-up functionality and dual laser aiming that simplifies reader alignment during installation. This is achieved through a combination of Datalogic’s e-GENIUS and X-Press technologies.

Connectivity is obviously crucial, and is delivered in a comprehensive manner, with support for ethernet/IP-enabled PLCs, dual ethernet TCP/IP interfaces, dual serial communication ports and SyncNet4 Technology, allowing multiple readers to operate through a single communication interface. A dedicated high-speed image transfer channel further streamlines multi-reader deployments and large-scale automated data capture systems, ensuring traceability, quality assurance and process optimisation.

Meanwhile, from a reliability point of view, the Matrix 930 reader is fully compatible with Datalogic’s WebSentinel PLUS, a solution that enables real-time monitoring of device health, system performance and diagnostics across the entire installation. Furthermore, it has been engineered to perform continuously in harsh industrial environments and utilises a tough IP65-rated metal housing to secure the device against dust, water ingress and even the aggressive cleaning agents commonly used in industrial facilities.

Designed to operate in ambient temperatures of up to 50°C, it uses an advanced fanless thermal management system that not only maintains optimal processor and sensor performance but also reduces maintenance requirements and extends product life.

The Matrix 930 has been designed for demanding transportation, logistics, distribution and retail environments, where high-speed, high-accuracy data capture is essential, and it delivers dependable performance even in the most demanding warehouse, manufacturing and distribution environments.

Some of the more typical transportation and logistics applications for this technology include: automated sorting systems, dimension-weigh-scan solutions, non-conveyable auto-dimensioning systems, carton and tote traceability, OCR, hazardous material identification, package analytics, cross-belt inspection, label verification and extended image archiving.

The Datalogic Matrix 930 represents the next generation of high-performance unattended data capture solutions for distribution centres and retail operations, as it supports order fulfilment, verification, multimedia sorting and reverse logistics, while consistently providing accurate data capture throughout every stage of the supply chain.

Website: www.dciscanning.co.za